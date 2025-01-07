iifl-logo-icon 1
Lactose (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

207
(0.10%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

45.93

34.96

40.04

31.1

yoy growth (%)

31.39

-12.69

28.75

-12.77

Raw materials

-7.57

-5.17

-6.97

-5.71

As % of sales

16.49

14.79

17.41

18.36

Employee costs

-13.73

-12.11

-13.2

-9.95

As % of sales

29.9

34.66

32.98

32

Other costs

-12.36

-11.44

-10.59

-9.82

As % of sales (Other Cost)

26.91

32.74

26.46

31.57

Operating profit

12.26

6.22

9.26

5.61

OPM

26.68

17.79

23.13

18.05

Depreciation

-4.55

-4.35

-3.9

-3.59

Interest expense

-5.11

-5.44

-5.55

-5.46

Other income

0.58

0.31

0.29

0.66

Profit before tax

3.16

-3.27

0.09

-2.77

Taxes

-0.71

0.79

-0.02

1.44

Tax rate

-22.58

-24.24

-27.46

-52.06

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.45

-2.47

0.07

-1.32

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.45

-2.47

0.07

-1.32

yoy growth (%)

-198.94

-3,536.19

-105.42

-147.74

NPM

5.33

-7.08

0.18

-4.27

