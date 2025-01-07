Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
45.93
34.96
40.04
31.1
yoy growth (%)
31.39
-12.69
28.75
-12.77
Raw materials
-7.57
-5.17
-6.97
-5.71
As % of sales
16.49
14.79
17.41
18.36
Employee costs
-13.73
-12.11
-13.2
-9.95
As % of sales
29.9
34.66
32.98
32
Other costs
-12.36
-11.44
-10.59
-9.82
As % of sales (Other Cost)
26.91
32.74
26.46
31.57
Operating profit
12.26
6.22
9.26
5.61
OPM
26.68
17.79
23.13
18.05
Depreciation
-4.55
-4.35
-3.9
-3.59
Interest expense
-5.11
-5.44
-5.55
-5.46
Other income
0.58
0.31
0.29
0.66
Profit before tax
3.16
-3.27
0.09
-2.77
Taxes
-0.71
0.79
-0.02
1.44
Tax rate
-22.58
-24.24
-27.46
-52.06
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.45
-2.47
0.07
-1.32
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.45
-2.47
0.07
-1.32
yoy growth (%)
-198.94
-3,536.19
-105.42
-147.74
NPM
5.33
-7.08
0.18
-4.27
