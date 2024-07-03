Lactose (India) Ltd Summary

Lactose (India) Ltd was incorporated on March 1991 as a Public Limited Company in the Vadodara district of Gujarat. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of pharmaceutical products. They offer edible and pharmaceutical grade lactose, which is used as an ingredient in pharmaceutical products, as well as in the dairy, food, confectionery, and beverage industries. The company also manufactures dairy whitener, dairy calcium, whey powder, casein, caseinate, butter, and ghee. Further, they engage in the contract manufacture of pharmaceutical products. The company is having their manufacturing facilities located at Vadodara in Gujarat. This state of art manufacturing facilities for the manufacture of pharmaceutical formulations is in compliance with all international standards. The manufacturing facilities include wet granulation, Fluid bed drying, compaction, blending and coating facilities with the latest technology equipments. The company is well backed up by its excellent network of indenting agents in India i.e. Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Calcutta, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. The company set up a project to manufacture lactose IP/BP grade, an import substitute, with an installed capacity of 465 TPA at an estimated cost of Rs 4.5 crore. The unit was commissioned by Alfa Laval, Pune, a subsidiary of Alfa Laval, Sweden. In January 1994, the company commenced commercial production of Lactose. In the year 1994, the company undertook an expansion and forward integration programme involving the capacity expansion of lactose from 465 tpa to 1500 tpa. They also set up of a pharmaceutical formulation plant with three sections, namely capsule section, tablet section and indictable section.During the year 1995-96, the company started processing sweetened condenced milk for domestic supply and acid casein for exports. They had started the job work of condensed milk casein powder.During the year 2004-05, the company streamlined their pharmaceutical plant and entered into long-term contract manufacturing for one of the leading multinational company. They invested substantially in upgrading and renovating the Pharmaceutical facilities as per the requirement of the new Schedule M, as per the directives from the Food and Drug Administration. Also, they started a new equipment manufacture, assemble and export for Projects division in Kandla SEZ (Special Economic Zone).During the year 2006-07, the company undertook major expansion programme at their existing production site for manufacturing of value added product LACTULOSE which is a forward integration of their existing product LACTOSE.During the year 2007-08, the company successfully implemented the task undertaken last year and commissioned the new liquid orals division. During the year 2008-09, the company started manufacturing of Liquid Formulations.The Company in 2010, formed strategic alliance with Kerry Group of Ireland for contract manufacturing Of lactose 10,000 Mt / Annum.It started manufacturing for Dr Reddys for their Liquid Oral Bottles in 2015. In 2016, it started Lactulose Manufacturing API Plant. In 2022, it started own marketing & sales of Lactose Monohydrate under the banner of Lactose (India) Limited.The Company in 2023, launched production of Lactulose with state of art manufacturing facility. The Plant produces Lactulose Concentrate USP & Lactulose Solution USP/EP. It broadened the horizons by getting into contract manufacturing of Tablets, Liquid orals & Manufacturing of Finished Formulations.