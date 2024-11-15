|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|24 Oct 2024
|15 Nov 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please note below mentioned details with respect to Extra Ordinary General Meeting, Book Closure and fixation of cut-off date for e-voting, period of remote e-voting. We hereby submit the EGM Notice. Kindly take the same on record and oblige. We wish to inform you that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on Friday, 15th November, 2024 at 12.00 noon and concluded at 12.13 P.M. through VC or OAVM have transacted the business as mentioned in the notice. Pursuant to Regulation 30, Para A Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby submit the summary of proceedings of the meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.11.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we hereby submit the Scrutinizers Report for the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on Friday, 15th November 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we hereby submit the details of voting results of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on Friday, 15th November 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/11/2024)
