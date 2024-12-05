Board Meeting 5 Dec 2024 2 Dec 2024

Inter alia, to consider and approve : 1. Allotment of 15,00,000 Convertible Warrants on preferential basis. 2. Any other business with the permission of chair. Lactose (India) Limited at its Board Meeting held on Thursday, 05th December, 2024 has approved allotment of 15,00,000 Convertible Warrants of Rs. 10/- each at an issue price of Rs.174/- (inclusive of premium Rs.164/-) on preferential basis. Further, the Company has made allotment against the in-principle approval received from BSE Limited dated 21st November, 2024 for issue of 15,00,000 warrants convertible in to equity shares. The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was commenced at 11.00 a.m. and concluded at 11.30 a.m. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 and further the in-principle approval received from BSE Limited dated 21st November, 2024 for issue of 15,00,000 warrants convertible into equity shares, we hereby inform that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Thursday, 05th December, 2024 has approved the allotment on preferential basis. Kindly take the same on record and oblige. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.12.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Nov 2024 15 Nov 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that upon recommendation of the Board, the shareholders of the Company at their meeting held on Friday, 15th November, 2024 has inter alia, considered and approved the agenda as mentioned in the Notice of EOGM. Kindly take the same on record and oblige.

Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 19 Oct 2024

LACTOSE (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider issue upto 1500000 (Fifteen Lakhs) convertible warrants on preferential basis in accordance with Section 42 and 62(1)(c) of the Companies Act 2013 and all other applicable provisions if any (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactments thereof for the time being in force) Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company SEBI (LODR) and in accordance with the provisions of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 and to fix the date time and venue of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the members of the company for their approval of the funds proposed to be raised; 2. To approve the scheme of merger between Lactose (India) Limited and Vitanosh Ingredients Private Limited; 3. To consider any other business with the permission of chair. In compliance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on Wednesday, 23rd October, 2024 has approved the issue of 15,00,000 Convertible Warrants on a Preferential basis. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

LACTOSE (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To appoint M/s. DMKH & Co Chartered Accountants as statutory auditors in casual vacancy; 2. To consider any other business with the permission of chair. In compliance with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Monday, 21st October 2024 at 03.00 P.M. has, inter alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Appointment of M/s. DMKH & Co., Chartered Accountants, as Statutory Auditors of the company in casual vacancy. The brief information as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) regulations, 2015 for the said matter is enclosed as Annexure A. Read less.. In compliance with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Monday, 21st October 2024 at 03.00 P.M. has, inter alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Appointment of M/s. DMKH & Co., Chartered Accountants, as Statutory Auditors of the company in casual vacancy. The brief information as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) regulations, 2015 for the said matter is enclosed as Annexure A. Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we hereby submit the intimation for appointment of statutory auditor in casual vacancy. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Oct 2024 10 Oct 2024

LACTOSE (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report issued by statutory auditor of the company for the second quarter ended 30th September 2024; 2.To take on record resignation of Statutory Auditor M/s. S G C O & Co. LLP w.e.f. 09th October 2024. 3.To consider any other business with the permission of chair In compliance with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today viz., 15th October 2024 has inter-alia approved the following items; 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Taken on record the resignation of M/s. S G C O & Co LLP as Statutory Auditor of the company with effect from 09th October, 2024. 3. Any other business as decided with the permission of the chairman. The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was commenced at 03:00 p.m. and concluded at 05:15 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/10/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 30 Aug 2024

In compliance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Friday, 30th August 2024 at 03.00 P.M. has, inter alia, considered and approved the agenda items as mentioned in the attached outcome. Kindly take the same on record and oblige. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we hereby submit the information on resignation of Statutory Auditor of the company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the details regarding resignation of Auditor of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

LACTOSE (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report issued by statutory auditor of the company for the First quarter ended 30th June 2024; 2. Resignation of Mr. Pramod Kalani DIN:(00548503) from the post of Independent Director of the company; 3. Resignation of Mr. Gopal Krishan Sarda DIN:(01397105) from the post of Independent Director of the company. 4. To consider any other business with the permission of chair. In compliance with Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform to the Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Monday,12th August 2024 has, inter alia, considered and approved the followings items of agenda: 1. Un-audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2024-Annexure -A. 2. Resignation of Mr. Pramod Kalani (DIN-00548503) from the post of Independent Director of the company. 3. Resignation of Mr. Gopal Krishan Sarda (DIN-01397105) from the post of Independent Director of the company. The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 03.00 P.M. and concluded at 05.00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

In compliance with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday, 08th August, 2024 has, inter alia, considered and approved the followings items of agenda: 1. Appointment of Mr. Chandramohan Bhagavatula DIN:(09612261) as Additional Non- executive independent director of the company w.e.f 08th August, 2024. 2. Appointment of Mr. Nandan Srinath DIN:(08184159) as Additional Non-executive independent director of the company w.e.f 08th August, 2024. Read less..

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

LACTOSE (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and Financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To consider any other business with the permission of chair. In compliance with Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday, 30th May, 2024 has, inter alia, considered and approved the followings items of agenda: 1. Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report for the Fourth quarter and Financial year ended 31st March, 2024; Pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended. We do hereby confirm that the Statutory auditors of the Company, M/s. C AS & Co have expressed unmodified opinion(s) in its audit report pertaining to the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was commenced at 12.00 noon and concluded at 02:30 P.M. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024