|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|24 Oct 2024
|9 Nov 2024
|15 Nov 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please note below mentioned details with respect to Extra Ordinary General Meeting, Book Closure and fixation of cut-off date for e-voting, period of remote e-voting. We hereby submit the EGM Notice. Kindly take the same on record and oblige
|BookCloser
|9 Sep 2024
|24 Sep 2024
|30 Sep 2024
|2. Intimation for Book Closure Date from Tuesday, 24t h September 2024 to Monday, 30t h September 2024 (both days inclusive) and
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
