Lahoti Overseas Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.85
5.85
5.85
5.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
182.6
170.21
154.67
130.85
Net Worth
188.45
176.06
160.52
136.7
Minority Interest
Debt
10.33
8.57
61.65
50.08
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.56
2.54
3.2
0.19
Total Liabilities
202.34
187.17
225.37
186.97
Fixed Assets
27.66
29.55
31.85
34.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
32.17
60.66
22
13.93
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.23
0.39
Networking Capital
128.53
77.95
149.92
134.21
Inventories
12.1
14.53
9.07
13.3
Inventory Days
10.32
Sundry Debtors
98.37
47.23
125.26
100.07
Debtor Days
77.7
Other Current Assets
35.64
31.6
37.68
33.01
Sundry Creditors
-2.25
-1.63
-3.75
-5.84
Creditor Days
4.53
Other Current Liabilities
-15.33
-13.78
-18.34
-6.33
Cash
13.98
19.02
21.35
4.28
Total Assets
202.34
187.18
225.35
186.96
