Lahoti Overseas Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
10.88
8.2
14.78
4.29
Depreciation
-3.08
-3.25
-3.03
-3.56
Tax paid
-2.84
-2.8
-3.1
-1.33
Working capital
20.13
24.7
1.45
-39.66
Other operating items
Operating
25.08
26.83
10.11
-40.26
Capital expenditure
4.52
-3.54
25.22
-13.06
Free cash flow
29.6
23.29
35.33
-53.32
Equity raised
245.38
223.27
183.04
173.41
Investing
2.52
-4.92
-25.77
17.08
Financing
22.26
-0.55
16.16
-5.91
Dividends paid
0
1.05
1.16
1.17
Net in cash
299.77
242.14
209.92
132.42
