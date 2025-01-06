iifl-logo-icon 1
Lahoti Overseas Ltd Cash Flow Statement

47.5
(-5.53%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Lahoti Overseas Ltd

Lahoti Overseas FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

10.88

8.2

14.78

4.29

Depreciation

-3.08

-3.25

-3.03

-3.56

Tax paid

-2.84

-2.8

-3.1

-1.33

Working capital

20.13

24.7

1.45

-39.66

Other operating items

Operating

25.08

26.83

10.11

-40.26

Capital expenditure

4.52

-3.54

25.22

-13.06

Free cash flow

29.6

23.29

35.33

-53.32

Equity raised

245.38

223.27

183.04

173.41

Investing

2.52

-4.92

-25.77

17.08

Financing

22.26

-0.55

16.16

-5.91

Dividends paid

0

1.05

1.16

1.17

Net in cash

299.77

242.14

209.92

132.42

