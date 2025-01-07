iifl-logo-icon 1
Lahoti Overseas Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

470.08

396.37

565.95

460.56

yoy growth (%)

18.59

-29.96

22.88

-21.67

Raw materials

-426.57

-363.13

-524.86

-422.52

As % of sales

90.74

91.61

92.73

91.74

Employee costs

-2.08

-2.44

-2.12

-1.91

As % of sales

0.44

0.61

0.37

0.41

Other costs

-32.24

-20.05

-22.11

-21.91

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.86

5.06

3.9

4.75

Operating profit

9.17

10.73

16.86

14.2

OPM

1.95

2.7

2.97

3.08

Depreciation

-3.08

-3.25

-3.03

-3.56

Interest expense

-2.47

-3.18

-6.78

-8.05

Other income

7.27

3.91

7.74

1.69

Profit before tax

10.88

8.2

14.78

4.29

Taxes

-2.84

-2.8

-3.1

-1.33

Tax rate

-26.12

-34.22

-20.97

-31.15

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

8.04

5.39

11.68

2.95

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

8.04

5.39

11.68

2.95

yoy growth (%)

49.02

-53.81

295.52

-60.68

NPM

1.71

1.36

2.06

0.64

