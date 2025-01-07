Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
470.08
396.37
565.95
460.56
yoy growth (%)
18.59
-29.96
22.88
-21.67
Raw materials
-426.57
-363.13
-524.86
-422.52
As % of sales
90.74
91.61
92.73
91.74
Employee costs
-2.08
-2.44
-2.12
-1.91
As % of sales
0.44
0.61
0.37
0.41
Other costs
-32.24
-20.05
-22.11
-21.91
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.86
5.06
3.9
4.75
Operating profit
9.17
10.73
16.86
14.2
OPM
1.95
2.7
2.97
3.08
Depreciation
-3.08
-3.25
-3.03
-3.56
Interest expense
-2.47
-3.18
-6.78
-8.05
Other income
7.27
3.91
7.74
1.69
Profit before tax
10.88
8.2
14.78
4.29
Taxes
-2.84
-2.8
-3.1
-1.33
Tax rate
-26.12
-34.22
-20.97
-31.15
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
8.04
5.39
11.68
2.95
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
8.04
5.39
11.68
2.95
yoy growth (%)
49.02
-53.81
295.52
-60.68
NPM
1.71
1.36
2.06
0.64
