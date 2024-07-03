Summary

Lahoti Overseas Ltd was incorporated on 24 Apr.95 as a Private Limited Company and was converted into a Public Limited Company on 26 Apr.95. The Company was promoted by Umesh Lahoti to take over the business of the Erstwhile Partnership Firm, Lahoti Exports (a merchant exporter). Lahoti Exports was set up in 1990 to export cotton yarn. The Erstwhile Partnership Firm was exporting cotton yarn to the Far East and Middle-East countries like Hong Kong, South Korea, Sri Lanka, UAE, etc.Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of Merchant Exports of Cotton textiles and to specialize in the export of quality Cotton Yarns and fabrics. Apart from this, it is also engaged in setting up of Power projects and to generate, supply, distribute, transmit and transform electric or other sources of power.In Apr.96, the company came out with a public issue of 20 lac equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at a premium of Rs 15 per share aggregating Rs 500 lac, to part-finance the acquisition of Lahoti Exports.The Company diversified into the business of generation & distribution of Power and started a commercial project for generation of power through Wind Process at Jaisalmer Dist. in Rajasthan in 2003. The former subsidiary Company viz. Butterfly Securities Limiteds 100% shareholding was transferred and therefore its ceased to be a Subsidiary of the Company during the year 2006-07. In 2008, it formed a new subsidiary company as Lahoti Spintex Limited and acquired substantial stake in La

