SectorTrading
Open₹51.5
Prev. Close₹50.28
Turnover(Lac.)₹73.53
Day's High₹52.5
Day's Low₹46.59
52 Week's High₹57.75
52 Week's Low₹34
Book Value₹66.08
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)138.56
P/E21.22
EPS2.37
Divi. Yield0.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.85
5.85
5.85
5.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
182.6
170.21
154.67
130.85
Net Worth
188.45
176.06
160.52
136.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
470.08
396.37
565.95
460.56
yoy growth (%)
18.59
-29.96
22.88
-21.67
Raw materials
-426.57
-363.13
-524.86
-422.52
As % of sales
90.74
91.61
92.73
91.74
Employee costs
-2.08
-2.44
-2.12
-1.91
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
10.88
8.2
14.78
4.29
Depreciation
-3.08
-3.25
-3.03
-3.56
Tax paid
-2.84
-2.8
-3.1
-1.33
Working capital
20.13
24.7
1.45
-39.66
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.59
-29.96
22.88
-21.67
Op profit growth
-14.54
-36.35
18.67
22.59
EBIT growth
17.32
-47.19
74.74
-36.16
Net profit growth
49.02
-53.81
295.52
-60.68
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
458.32
294.29
869.66
461.81
389.75
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
458.32
294.29
869.66
461.81
389.75
Other Operating Income
29.21
24.22
22.32
8.27
6.62
Other Income
8.27
5.42
8.85
7.49
3.93
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Umesh R Lahoti
Executive Chairman
Ujwal R Lahoti
Independent Director
Prakash R Bang
Joint Executive Director
Aadhitiya Ujwal Lahoti
Independent Director
Prem Malik
Independent Director
Meghna Vijay Panchal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mugdha Deo
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Lahoti Overseas Ltd
Summary
Lahoti Overseas Ltd was incorporated on 24 Apr.95 as a Private Limited Company and was converted into a Public Limited Company on 26 Apr.95. The Company was promoted by Umesh Lahoti to take over the business of the Erstwhile Partnership Firm, Lahoti Exports (a merchant exporter). Lahoti Exports was set up in 1990 to export cotton yarn. The Erstwhile Partnership Firm was exporting cotton yarn to the Far East and Middle-East countries like Hong Kong, South Korea, Sri Lanka, UAE, etc.Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of Merchant Exports of Cotton textiles and to specialize in the export of quality Cotton Yarns and fabrics. Apart from this, it is also engaged in setting up of Power projects and to generate, supply, distribute, transmit and transform electric or other sources of power.In Apr.96, the company came out with a public issue of 20 lac equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at a premium of Rs 15 per share aggregating Rs 500 lac, to part-finance the acquisition of Lahoti Exports.The Company diversified into the business of generation & distribution of Power and started a commercial project for generation of power through Wind Process at Jaisalmer Dist. in Rajasthan in 2003. The former subsidiary Company viz. Butterfly Securities Limiteds 100% shareholding was transferred and therefore its ceased to be a Subsidiary of the Company during the year 2006-07. In 2008, it formed a new subsidiary company as Lahoti Spintex Limited and acquired substantial stake in La
Read More
The Lahoti Overseas Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹47.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lahoti Overseas Ltd is ₹138.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Lahoti Overseas Ltd is 21.22 and 0.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lahoti Overseas Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lahoti Overseas Ltd is ₹34 and ₹57.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Lahoti Overseas Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.44%, 3 Years at 22.73%, 1 Year at -7.66%, 6 Month at -6.07%, 3 Month at 14.22% and 1 Month at 25.32%.
