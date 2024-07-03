iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lahoti Overseas Ltd Share Price

47.5
(-5.53%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open51.5
  • Day's High52.5
  • 52 Wk High57.75
  • Prev. Close50.28
  • Day's Low46.59
  • 52 Wk Low 34
  • Turnover (lac)73.53
  • P/E21.22
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value66.08
  • EPS2.37
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)138.56
  • Div. Yield0.4
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Lahoti Overseas Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

51.5

Prev. Close

50.28

Turnover(Lac.)

73.53

Day's High

52.5

Day's Low

46.59

52 Week's High

57.75

52 Week's Low

34

Book Value

66.08

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

138.56

P/E

21.22

EPS

2.37

Divi. Yield

0.4

Lahoti Overseas Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.2

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Lahoti Overseas Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Lahoti Overseas Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:49 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.80%

Non-Promoter- 40.19%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Lahoti Overseas Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.85

5.85

5.85

5.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

182.6

170.21

154.67

130.85

Net Worth

188.45

176.06

160.52

136.7

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

470.08

396.37

565.95

460.56

yoy growth (%)

18.59

-29.96

22.88

-21.67

Raw materials

-426.57

-363.13

-524.86

-422.52

As % of sales

90.74

91.61

92.73

91.74

Employee costs

-2.08

-2.44

-2.12

-1.91

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

10.88

8.2

14.78

4.29

Depreciation

-3.08

-3.25

-3.03

-3.56

Tax paid

-2.84

-2.8

-3.1

-1.33

Working capital

20.13

24.7

1.45

-39.66

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.59

-29.96

22.88

-21.67

Op profit growth

-14.54

-36.35

18.67

22.59

EBIT growth

17.32

-47.19

74.74

-36.16

Net profit growth

49.02

-53.81

295.52

-60.68

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

458.32

294.29

869.66

461.81

389.75

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

458.32

294.29

869.66

461.81

389.75

Other Operating Income

29.21

24.22

22.32

8.27

6.62

Other Income

8.27

5.42

8.85

7.49

3.93

View Annually Results

Lahoti Overseas Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Lahoti Overseas Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Umesh R Lahoti

Executive Chairman

Ujwal R Lahoti

Independent Director

Prakash R Bang

Joint Executive Director

Aadhitiya Ujwal Lahoti

Independent Director

Prem Malik

Independent Director

Meghna Vijay Panchal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mugdha Deo

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lahoti Overseas Ltd

Summary

Lahoti Overseas Ltd was incorporated on 24 Apr.95 as a Private Limited Company and was converted into a Public Limited Company on 26 Apr.95. The Company was promoted by Umesh Lahoti to take over the business of the Erstwhile Partnership Firm, Lahoti Exports (a merchant exporter). Lahoti Exports was set up in 1990 to export cotton yarn. The Erstwhile Partnership Firm was exporting cotton yarn to the Far East and Middle-East countries like Hong Kong, South Korea, Sri Lanka, UAE, etc.Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of Merchant Exports of Cotton textiles and to specialize in the export of quality Cotton Yarns and fabrics. Apart from this, it is also engaged in setting up of Power projects and to generate, supply, distribute, transmit and transform electric or other sources of power.In Apr.96, the company came out with a public issue of 20 lac equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at a premium of Rs 15 per share aggregating Rs 500 lac, to part-finance the acquisition of Lahoti Exports.The Company diversified into the business of generation & distribution of Power and started a commercial project for generation of power through Wind Process at Jaisalmer Dist. in Rajasthan in 2003. The former subsidiary Company viz. Butterfly Securities Limiteds 100% shareholding was transferred and therefore its ceased to be a Subsidiary of the Company during the year 2006-07. In 2008, it formed a new subsidiary company as Lahoti Spintex Limited and acquired substantial stake in La
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Lahoti Overseas Ltd share price today?

The Lahoti Overseas Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹47.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lahoti Overseas Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lahoti Overseas Ltd is ₹138.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lahoti Overseas Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lahoti Overseas Ltd is 21.22 and 0.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lahoti Overseas Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lahoti Overseas Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lahoti Overseas Ltd is ₹34 and ₹57.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Lahoti Overseas Ltd?

Lahoti Overseas Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.44%, 3 Years at 22.73%, 1 Year at -7.66%, 6 Month at -6.07%, 3 Month at 14.22% and 1 Month at 25.32%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lahoti Overseas Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lahoti Overseas Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.81 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 40.19 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Lahoti Overseas Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.