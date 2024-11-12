Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

LAHOTI OVERSEAS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. The appointment of Mr. Mahesh Mishra as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. September 20, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

LAHOTI OVERSEAS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome Of Board Meeting In Accordance With The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

LAHOTI OVERSEAS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to consider and recommend dividend if any on Equity shares for the year ended March 31 2024. Board meeting outcome for financial results and declaration of results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 8 May 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. May 08, 2024 has inter alia considered and approved the appointment of Ms. Mugdha Deo (having membership number A73538) as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from May 08, 2024

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024

LAHOTI OVERSEAS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on December 31 2023. Approval of the Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors for the quarter and nine months ended December 315, 2023 ii. Approval for issue of Notice of Extra- Ordinary General Meeting The Board, in the aforesaid connection, has approved the issue of Notice for convening of an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the members of the Company to be held on Tuesday, April 16t 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means for seeking members approval for appointment of Additional Independent Directors, Appointment /Reappointment of Whole Time Director and for any other purpose. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jan 2024 22 Jan 2024