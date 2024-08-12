|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|AGM 27/09/2024 Outcome Of Board Meeting In Accordance With The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024) Submission of summary of the proceedings of the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 27, 2024 at 03:00 PM via video conferencing. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024)
