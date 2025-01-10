Lasa Supergenerics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
50.1
50.1
50.1
40.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
46.58
68.18
107.78
118.24
Net Worth
96.68
118.28
157.88
158.91
Minority Interest
Debt
22.08
21.77
20.17
19.46
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.21
2.57
6.23
7.82
Total Liabilities
123.97
142.62
184.28
186.19
Fixed Assets
112.27
123.6
141.85
142.95
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.39
0.38
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.37
0.34
0.32
0
Networking Capital
9.83
15.9
24.5
38.85
Inventories
19.04
13.9
11.5
17.26
Inventory Days
31.12
Sundry Debtors
3.59
2.48
18.56
14.77
Debtor Days
26.63
Other Current Assets
14.47
21.09
19.65
28.49
Sundry Creditors
-14.2
-9.62
-17.31
-13.26
Creditor Days
23.91
Other Current Liabilities
-13.07
-11.95
-7.9
-8.41
Cash
1.5
2.39
17.22
4.4
Total Assets
123.97
142.62
184.27
186.2
