iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lasa Supergenerics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

28.77
(2.82%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Lasa Supergenerics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

202.37

167.25

169.57

243.52

yoy growth (%)

20.99

-1.36

-30.36

22.52

Raw materials

-112.35

-94.65

-127.94

-171.5

As % of sales

55.51

56.59

75.45

70.42

Employee costs

-14.01

-13.41

-11.73

-10.27

As % of sales

6.92

8.02

6.92

4.21

Other costs

-28.79

-29.24

-18.78

-20.42

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.22

17.48

11.07

8.38

Operating profit

47.22

29.94

11.11

41.32

OPM

23.33

17.9

6.55

16.97

Depreciation

-15.82

-17.33

-19.3

-18.16

Interest expense

-1.96

-8.1

-12.02

-11.34

Other income

0.05

0.23

4.11

3.41

Profit before tax

29.49

4.73

-16.1

15.23

Taxes

-6.71

-1.1

4.07

-2.89

Tax rate

-22.76

-23.38

-25.28

-18.99

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

22.77

3.62

-12.03

12.33

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

22.77

3.62

-12.03

12.33

yoy growth (%)

527.76

-130.15

-197.49

422.36

NPM

11.25

2.16

-7.09

5.06

Lasa Supergeneri : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Lasa Supergenerics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.