|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
202.37
167.25
169.57
243.52
yoy growth (%)
20.99
-1.36
-30.36
22.52
Raw materials
-112.35
-94.65
-127.94
-171.5
As % of sales
55.51
56.59
75.45
70.42
Employee costs
-14.01
-13.41
-11.73
-10.27
As % of sales
6.92
8.02
6.92
4.21
Other costs
-28.79
-29.24
-18.78
-20.42
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.22
17.48
11.07
8.38
Operating profit
47.22
29.94
11.11
41.32
OPM
23.33
17.9
6.55
16.97
Depreciation
-15.82
-17.33
-19.3
-18.16
Interest expense
-1.96
-8.1
-12.02
-11.34
Other income
0.05
0.23
4.11
3.41
Profit before tax
29.49
4.73
-16.1
15.23
Taxes
-6.71
-1.1
4.07
-2.89
Tax rate
-22.76
-23.38
-25.28
-18.99
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
22.77
3.62
-12.03
12.33
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
22.77
3.62
-12.03
12.33
yoy growth (%)
527.76
-130.15
-197.49
422.36
NPM
11.25
2.16
-7.09
5.06
