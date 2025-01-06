iifl-logo-icon 1
Lasa Supergenerics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

27.98
(-3.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Lasa Supergenerics Ltd

Lasa Supergeneri FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

29.49

4.73

-16.1

15.23

Depreciation

-15.82

-17.33

-19.3

-18.16

Tax paid

-6.71

-1.1

4.07

-2.89

Working capital

9.02

16.64

-30.71

3.77

Other operating items

Operating

15.97

2.92

-62.04

-2.04

Capital expenditure

6.58

7.66

11.29

68.97

Free cash flow

22.55

10.59

-50.75

66.92

Equity raised

196.25

197.4

188.94

180.39

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-0.2

54.95

99.62

112.8

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

218.59

262.95

237.8

360.11

