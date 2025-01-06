Lasa Supergenerics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
29.49
4.73
-16.1
15.23
Depreciation
-15.82
-17.33
-19.3
-18.16
Tax paid
-6.71
-1.1
4.07
-2.89
Working capital
9.02
16.64
-30.71
3.77
Other operating items
Operating
15.97
2.92
-62.04
-2.04
Capital expenditure
6.58
7.66
11.29
68.97
Free cash flow
22.55
10.59
-50.75
66.92
Equity raised
196.25
197.4
188.94
180.39
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-0.2
54.95
99.62
112.8
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
218.59
262.95
237.8
360.11
