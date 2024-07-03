Summary

Lasa Supergenerics Limited was incorporated on March 11, 2016. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading, producing, processing, preparing, treating chemicals, API, Pharmaceuticals, drugs, etc. The Company is a vertically integrated group spanning the entire veterinary, animal and human healthcare value chain-from discovery-to-delivery, with established credentials in research, manufacturing and global marketing. The Company is a veterinary API manufacturing entity, which was acquired in April, 2012. The manufacturing facility is located at Mahad & Chiplun, in the Konkan region of Maharashtra. It specialises in catalyst chemistry and manufactures anthelmintic / veterinary API products with largest production capabilities and product categories in India. To efficiently control the supply chain, the Company is fully backward integrated for its key molecules-from discovery research up to full-scale bulk production. The Companys marketing footprint is entrenched across developing markets in multiple countries. Similarly, the group expects to augment its export footprint significantly in width and depth in the future.The Company announced the launching of 2 new block buster products with all-time strong segment, Oxycozanide. Oxyclozanide is an anthelmintic, used in the treatment and control of fascioliasis a topical worm infection in ruminants mainly domestic animals such as cattle, especially buffalos in farm, sheep, and goats. For this, the Comp

