SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹29.02
Prev. Close₹29.02
Turnover(Lac.)₹42.35
Day's High₹30.74
Day's Low₹27.26
52 Week's High₹41.2
52 Week's Low₹19
Book Value₹18.11
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)140.18
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
50.1
50.1
50.1
40.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
46.58
68.18
107.78
118.24
Net Worth
96.68
118.28
157.88
158.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
202.37
167.25
169.57
243.52
yoy growth (%)
20.99
-1.36
-30.36
22.52
Raw materials
-112.35
-94.65
-127.94
-171.5
As % of sales
55.51
56.59
75.45
70.42
Employee costs
-14.01
-13.41
-11.73
-10.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
29.49
4.73
-16.1
15.23
Depreciation
-15.82
-17.33
-19.3
-18.16
Tax paid
-6.71
-1.1
4.07
-2.89
Working capital
9.02
16.64
-30.71
3.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.99
-1.36
-30.36
22.52
Op profit growth
57.67
169.55
-73.11
-9.21
EBIT growth
144.96
-414.59
-115.35
-33.57
Net profit growth
527.76
-130.15
-197.49
422.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Omkar P Herlekar
Whole-time Director
Shivanand Hedge
Independent Director
Hardesh Tolani
Independent Director
Ajay Sukhwani
Independent Director
Ekta Gurnasinghani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mitti M Jain
Independent Director
Manali Bhagtani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Lasa Supergenerics Ltd
Summary
Lasa Supergenerics Limited was incorporated on March 11, 2016. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading, producing, processing, preparing, treating chemicals, API, Pharmaceuticals, drugs, etc. The Company is a vertically integrated group spanning the entire veterinary, animal and human healthcare value chain-from discovery-to-delivery, with established credentials in research, manufacturing and global marketing. The Company is a veterinary API manufacturing entity, which was acquired in April, 2012. The manufacturing facility is located at Mahad & Chiplun, in the Konkan region of Maharashtra. It specialises in catalyst chemistry and manufactures anthelmintic / veterinary API products with largest production capabilities and product categories in India. To efficiently control the supply chain, the Company is fully backward integrated for its key molecules-from discovery research up to full-scale bulk production. The Companys marketing footprint is entrenched across developing markets in multiple countries. Similarly, the group expects to augment its export footprint significantly in width and depth in the future.The Company announced the launching of 2 new block buster products with all-time strong segment, Oxycozanide. Oxyclozanide is an anthelmintic, used in the treatment and control of fascioliasis a topical worm infection in ruminants mainly domestic animals such as cattle, especially buffalos in farm, sheep, and goats.
Read More
The Lasa Supergenerics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹27.98 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lasa Supergenerics Ltd is ₹140.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Lasa Supergenerics Ltd is 0 and 1.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lasa Supergenerics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lasa Supergenerics Ltd is ₹19 and ₹41.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Lasa Supergenerics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.00%, 3 Years at -24.93%, 1 Year at -7.87%, 6 Month at 27.45%, 3 Month at 3.13% and 1 Month at 15.85%.
