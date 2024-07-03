iifl-logo-icon 1
Lasa Supergenerics Ltd Share Price

27.98
(-3.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Equities

Futures

  • Open29.02
  • Day's High30.74
  • 52 Wk High41.2
  • Prev. Close29.02
  • Day's Low27.26
  • 52 Wk Low 19
  • Turnover (lac)42.35
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.11
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)140.18
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Lasa Supergenerics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

29.02

Prev. Close

29.02

Turnover(Lac.)

42.35

Day's High

30.74

Day's Low

27.26

52 Week's High

41.2

52 Week's Low

19

Book Value

18.11

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

140.18

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Lasa Supergenerics Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Lasa Supergenerics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Demat Account

Trading Account

Lasa Supergenerics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:49 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.65%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.65%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 46.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Lasa Supergenerics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

50.1

50.1

50.1

40.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

46.58

68.18

107.78

118.24

Net Worth

96.68

118.28

157.88

158.91

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

202.37

167.25

169.57

243.52

yoy growth (%)

20.99

-1.36

-30.36

22.52

Raw materials

-112.35

-94.65

-127.94

-171.5

As % of sales

55.51

56.59

75.45

70.42

Employee costs

-14.01

-13.41

-11.73

-10.27

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

29.49

4.73

-16.1

15.23

Depreciation

-15.82

-17.33

-19.3

-18.16

Tax paid

-6.71

-1.1

4.07

-2.89

Working capital

9.02

16.64

-30.71

3.77

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

20.99

-1.36

-30.36

22.52

Op profit growth

57.67

169.55

-73.11

-9.21

EBIT growth

144.96

-414.59

-115.35

-33.57

Net profit growth

527.76

-130.15

-197.49

422.36

No Record Found

Lasa Supergenerics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Lasa Supergenerics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Omkar P Herlekar

Whole-time Director

Shivanand Hedge

Independent Director

Hardesh Tolani

Independent Director

Ajay Sukhwani

Independent Director

Ekta Gurnasinghani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mitti M Jain

Independent Director

Manali Bhagtani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lasa Supergenerics Ltd

Summary

Lasa Supergenerics Limited was incorporated on March 11, 2016. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading, producing, processing, preparing, treating chemicals, API, Pharmaceuticals, drugs, etc. The Company is a vertically integrated group spanning the entire veterinary, animal and human healthcare value chain-from discovery-to-delivery, with established credentials in research, manufacturing and global marketing. The Company is a veterinary API manufacturing entity, which was acquired in April, 2012. The manufacturing facility is located at Mahad & Chiplun, in the Konkan region of Maharashtra. It specialises in catalyst chemistry and manufactures anthelmintic / veterinary API products with largest production capabilities and product categories in India. To efficiently control the supply chain, the Company is fully backward integrated for its key molecules-from discovery research up to full-scale bulk production. The Companys marketing footprint is entrenched across developing markets in multiple countries. Similarly, the group expects to augment its export footprint significantly in width and depth in the future.The Company announced the launching of 2 new block buster products with all-time strong segment, Oxycozanide. Oxyclozanide is an anthelmintic, used in the treatment and control of fascioliasis a topical worm infection in ruminants mainly domestic animals such as cattle, especially buffalos in farm, sheep, and goats. For this, the Comp
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Lasa Supergenerics Ltd share price today?

The Lasa Supergenerics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹27.98 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lasa Supergenerics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lasa Supergenerics Ltd is ₹140.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lasa Supergenerics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lasa Supergenerics Ltd is 0 and 1.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lasa Supergenerics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lasa Supergenerics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lasa Supergenerics Ltd is ₹19 and ₹41.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Lasa Supergenerics Ltd?

Lasa Supergenerics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.00%, 3 Years at -24.93%, 1 Year at -7.87%, 6 Month at 27.45%, 3 Month at 3.13% and 1 Month at 15.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lasa Supergenerics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lasa Supergenerics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.65 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 46.34 %

