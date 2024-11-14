Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Lasa Supergenerics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on records unaudited financial results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. 2. To discuss any other matter with the permission of the Chairperson. In accordance with the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and Companys Code of Conduct the Trading Window shall continue to remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. This Intimation is also available on the companys website at www.lasalabs.com and on the website of the stock Exchange at www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com . Pursuant to Regulation 29 and 30 of SEBI (Listing obligation and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today which was commenced at 01.30 p.m. and concluded at 06.15 p.m. inter- alia have considered and approved the following: 1. The statement of unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024. 2. Limited Review Report from Statutory Auditor for the quarter ended on September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

considered and approved the following: 1) The Notice of the Nineth (9th) Annual general Meeting (AGM) of the Company 2) The 9th AGM is scheduled to be held on Friday, September 27, 2024 at 09.30 A.M. through Video conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual means (OAVM). 3) The Directors Report of the Company together with Report on Corporate Governance, Management Discussion and Analysis Report and other relevant annexures & Schedules thereto for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. 4) Appointment of Shravan A. Gupta & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as a scrutinizer for 9th Annual General Meeting. 5) Re-Appointment of Mr. Omkar Herlekar (DIN: 01587154), Director who is liable to retire by rotation and eligible for re-appointment. 6) To close Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company from Thursday 21st September 2024 to Friday 27th September 2024 both days inclusive.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Lasa Supergenerics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of the India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 notice is hereby given that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 14 2024 inter alia; 1. To consider approve and take on records unaudited financial results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report from the Statutory Auditor for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. 2. To discuss any other matter with the permission of the Chairperson. In accordance with the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and Companys Code of Conduct the Trading Window shall continue to remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 29 and 30 of SEBI (Listing obligation and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today which was commenced at 01.30 p.m. and concluded at 04.30 p.m. inter- alia have considered and approved the following: 1. The statement of unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024. 2. Limited Review Report from Statutory Auditor for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 24 May 2024

Lasa Supergenerics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of the India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 notice is hereby given that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 30 2024 inter alia; 1. To consider approve and take on records Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and the year ended March 31 2024. 2. To discuss any other matter with the permission of the Chairperson. Pursuant to Regulation 29 and 30 of SEBI (Listing obligation and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today which was commenced at 8.00 p.m. and concluded at 10.45 p.m. inter- alia have considered and approved the following: The statement of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 A copy of the statement of audited Financial Results, Cash Flow statement along with Audited Report submitted by the Statutory Auditors of the Company is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Mar 2024 8 Mar 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing obligation and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today which was commenced at 2.00 p.m. and concluded at 3.00 p.m. inter- alia have considered and approved the following: 1. Appointment of Mr. Umesh Pawar as an Additional Director (Executive Director) of the Company. Further the aforesaid appointment shall be subject to approval of members at the ensuing General Meeting/ Postal Ballot of the Company. Revised outcome of Board Meeting March 08, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing obligation and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on March 08, 2024 which was commenced at 2.00 p.m. and concluded at 3.00 p.m. inter- alia have considered and approved the following: 1. Appointment of Mr. Umesh Pawar (DIN: 10539778) as an Additional Director (Executive Director) of the Company and he shall be designated as Whole-time Director of the Company for a term of 5 (five) years with effect from March 08, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders at General Meeting of the Company.. We are enclosing herewith the brief details of the aforesaid change as prescribed under SEBI Listing Regulations read with SEBI circular SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, as Annexure I. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/03/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024