Lasa Supergenerics Ltd Summary

Lasa Supergenerics Limited was incorporated on March 11, 2016. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading, producing, processing, preparing, treating chemicals, API, Pharmaceuticals, drugs, etc. The Company is a vertically integrated group spanning the entire veterinary, animal and human healthcare value chain-from discovery-to-delivery, with established credentials in research, manufacturing and global marketing. The Company is a veterinary API manufacturing entity, which was acquired in April, 2012. The manufacturing facility is located at Mahad & Chiplun, in the Konkan region of Maharashtra. It specialises in catalyst chemistry and manufactures anthelmintic / veterinary API products with largest production capabilities and product categories in India. To efficiently control the supply chain, the Company is fully backward integrated for its key molecules-from discovery research up to full-scale bulk production. The Companys marketing footprint is entrenched across developing markets in multiple countries. Similarly, the group expects to augment its export footprint significantly in width and depth in the future.The Company announced the launching of 2 new block buster products with all-time strong segment, Oxycozanide. Oxyclozanide is an anthelmintic, used in the treatment and control of fascioliasis a topical worm infection in ruminants mainly domestic animals such as cattle, especially buffalos in farm, sheep, and goats. For this, the Company is setting up capacity in a brown field expansion at its Chiplun unit with a total capacity of 20 MT. It has got huge demand all over the globe as it is manufactured and have strong entry barriers. Likewise, this product fits in product selection criteria, through which the Company is confident of grabbing significant market share.The Scheme of Amalgamation of Harishree Aromatics and Chemicals Private Limited with the Company and their respective shareholders was approved by Honble National Company Law Tribunal on December 23, 2022 which became effective from January 04, 2023 in year 2022-23. Following the said Scheme of Amalgamation, 1000 Equity Shares of Rs 10/- per share of the Company was allotted for every 35 Equity Shares of Rs 10/- of Harishree Aromatics and Chemicals Private Limited on January 5, 2023. The company received WHO Certificate of Good Manufacturing Practices from the Food and Drug Administration authorities for its manufacturing facility situated at Khed, Ratnagiri. The Company has alliances with leading Indian and global animal health care conglomerates and uses Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and world-class technologies in its operations. The Company is managed by a consortium of technocrats, including its Chairman and Managing Director Mr. Omkar P. Herlekar who are impelled by passion and propelled by niche innovation. The leadership team, which is guided by these values, is well positioned to lead into the future.