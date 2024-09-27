The Ninth (9th) Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, September 27, 2024 at 09:30 AM via Video Conferencing (VC) facility or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI). the Annual Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and the Notice calling the Ninth 9th AGM (the Notice) which are being sent to the Members, whose e-mail address is registered with the Company/ Registrar and Transfer Agent of the Company or the Depositories through electronic mode. Please note that the Company has fixed Friday, September 20, 2024 as the Cut-off Date for the purpose of e-voting. The detail procedure for remote e-voting before the AGM and e-voting during the AGM is set out in the Notice annexed with Annual report Considered and approved the following: 1) The Notice of the Nineth (9th) Annual general Meeting (AGM) of the Company 2) The 9th AGM is scheduled to be held on Friday, September 27, 2024 at 09.30 A.M. through Video conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual means (OAVM). 3) The Directors Report of the Company together with Report on Corporate Governance, Management Discussion and Analysis Report and other relevant annexures & Schedules thereto for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. 4) Appointment of Shravan A. Gupta & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as a scrutinizer for 9th Annual General Meeting. 5) Re-Appointment of Mr. Omkar Herlekar (DIN: 01587154), Director who is liable to retire by rotation and eligible for re-appointment. 6) To close Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company from Thursday 21st September 2024 to Friday 27th September 2024 both days inclusive. Pursuant to regulation of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amneded , we arre submitting herewith the summary of proceedings of the 9th AGM of the Company held on Friday 27th September, 2024 at 9.30 AM and concluded at 9.47 AM through Video Conferencing / other audio visual means (VC/OAVM) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.09.2024)