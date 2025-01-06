Last Mile Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.7
2.85
0
0
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.21
0
0
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.01
0
0
Working capital
-2.51
13.72
-11.31
-3.51
Other operating items
Operating
0.95
16.33
-11.31
-3.51
Capital expenditure
0
0.01
2.41
0
Free cash flow
0.95
16.34
-8.9
-3.51
Equity raised
-23.12
-28.78
-17.61
-19.23
Investing
1.08
0
0
0
Financing
33.52
26.76
18.56
5.5
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
12.43
14.32
-7.95
-17.24
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.