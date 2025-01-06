iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Last Mile Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

371.4
(4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Last Mile Enterprises Ltd

Last Mile Enter. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.7

2.85

0

0

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.21

0

0

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.01

0

0

Working capital

-2.51

13.72

-11.31

-3.51

Other operating items

Operating

0.95

16.33

-11.31

-3.51

Capital expenditure

0

0.01

2.41

0

Free cash flow

0.95

16.34

-8.9

-3.51

Equity raised

-23.12

-28.78

-17.61

-19.23

Investing

1.08

0

0

0

Financing

33.52

26.76

18.56

5.5

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

12.43

14.32

-7.95

-17.24

Last Mile Enter. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Last Mile Enterprises Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.