Last Mile Enterprises Ltd Quarterly Results

389.95
(4.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

31.7

7.54

130.88

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

31.7

7.54

130.88

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.56

2.86

8.13

0

0

Total Income

35.26

10.4

139.01

0

0

Total Expenditure

23.93

15.12

132.09

0.41

0.11

PBIDT

11.33

-4.72

6.92

-0.41

-0.11

Interest

0.38

0.97

1.93

0

0.01

PBDT

10.95

-5.69

4.99

-0.41

-0.12

Depreciation

0.15

0.14

0.29

0.06

0.06

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.24

0

0.38

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

9.55

-5.83

4.32

-0.46

-0.18

Minority Interest After NP

0

0.1

0.58

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

9.55

-5.93

3.74

-0.46

-0.18

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-9

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

9.55

3.07

3.74

-0.46

-0.18

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.49

-2.51

2.22

-0.35

-0.13

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

27.37

23.24

16.89

13.17

13.17

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

35.74

-62.59

5.28

0

0

PBDTM(%)

34.54

-75.46

3.81

0

0

PATM(%)

30.12

-77.32

3.3

0

0

