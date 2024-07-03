Last Mile Enterprises Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
31.7
7.54
130.88
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
31.7
7.54
130.88
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.56
2.86
8.13
0
0
Total Income
35.26
10.4
139.01
0
0
Total Expenditure
23.93
15.12
132.09
0.41
0.11
PBIDT
11.33
-4.72
6.92
-0.41
-0.11
Interest
0.38
0.97
1.93
0
0.01
PBDT
10.95
-5.69
4.99
-0.41
-0.12
Depreciation
0.15
0.14
0.29
0.06
0.06
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.24
0
0.38
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
9.55
-5.83
4.32
-0.46
-0.18
Minority Interest After NP
0
0.1
0.58
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
9.55
-5.93
3.74
-0.46
-0.18
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-9
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
9.55
3.07
3.74
-0.46
-0.18
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.49
-2.51
2.22
-0.35
-0.13
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
27.37
23.24
16.89
13.17
13.17
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
35.74
-62.59
5.28
0
0
PBDTM(%)
34.54
-75.46
3.81
0
0
PATM(%)
30.12
-77.32
3.3
0
0
