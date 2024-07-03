iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Last Mile Enterprises Ltd Share Price

371.4
(4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open365
  • Day's High371.4
  • 52 Wk High980
  • Prev. Close353.75
  • Day's Low365
  • 52 Wk Low 339.95
  • Turnover (lac)588.44
  • P/E66.37
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value153.31
  • EPS5.33
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)863.11
  • Div. Yield0.05
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Last Mile Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

365

Prev. Close

353.75

Turnover(Lac.)

588.44

Day's High

371.4

Day's Low

365

52 Week's High

980

52 Week's Low

339.95

Book Value

153.31

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

863.11

P/E

66.37

EPS

5.33

Divi. Yield

0.05

Last Mile Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.25

arrow

28 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

Last Mile Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Last Mile Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:05 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 31.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 31.95%

Non-Promoter- 14.48%

Institutions: 14.47%

Non-Institutions: 53.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Last Mile Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

32.6

14.59

11.69

11.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

62.97

-1.6

-6.18

-7.88

Net Worth

95.57

12.99

5.51

3.81

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

3.83

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-100

0

0

0

Raw materials

0.15

-2.72

0

0

As % of sales

0

71.01

0

0

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.99

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.7

2.85

0

0

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.21

0

0

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.01

0

0

Working capital

-2.51

13.72

-11.31

-3.51

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-55.79

0

0

0

EBIT growth

50.27

0

0

0

Net profit growth

29.99

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

131.02

50

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

131.02

50

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

8.13

3.2

View Annually Results

Last Mile Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Last Mile Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Harish Rajput

Independent Director

Bharti Hasmukhbhai Sharma

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Hemrajsinh Surendrasinh Veghela

Independent Director

Amit Gulati

Non Executive Director

BRIJENDRA MARKANDEY PANDEY

Independent Director

SURENDRASINH BAHADURSINH JHALA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nidhi Bansal.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Last Mile Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Last Mile Enterprises Ltd. (formerly known as Trans Financial Resources Limited) was incorporated in Sep.94, Trans Financial Resources was promoted by Hemrajsinh Vaghela and his associates. The company is engaged in financial consultancy lease and hire-purchase syndication arranging bill discounting limits, inter-corporate deposits, bridge loan against public issue/right issue, capital structuring, etc, and consultancy to public/right issue.In Feb.95, the company came out with a public issue to further augment its long term resources to meet the needs of its business and to expand its fund-based activities.During the year 1995-96, the paid up equity capital has increased from Rs 3.57 cr to Rs 5.02 cr following the 15,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each allotted on preferential basis to promoters at a premium of Rs 1 per share.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Last Mile Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Last Mile Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹371.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Last Mile Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Last Mile Enterprises Ltd is ₹863.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Last Mile Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Last Mile Enterprises Ltd is 66.37 and 2.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Last Mile Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Last Mile Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Last Mile Enterprises Ltd is ₹339.95 and ₹980 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Last Mile Enterprises Ltd?

Last Mile Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 73.58%, 3 Years at 183.96%, 1 Year at 6.14%, 6 Month at -55.78%, 3 Month at -33.17% and 1 Month at -21.02%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Last Mile Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Last Mile Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 31.95 %
Institutions - 14.48 %
Public - 53.57 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Last Mile Enterprises Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.