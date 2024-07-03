Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹365
Prev. Close₹353.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹588.44
Day's High₹371.4
Day's Low₹365
52 Week's High₹980
52 Week's Low₹339.95
Book Value₹153.31
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)863.11
P/E66.37
EPS5.33
Divi. Yield0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
32.6
14.59
11.69
11.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
62.97
-1.6
-6.18
-7.88
Net Worth
95.57
12.99
5.51
3.81
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
3.83
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-100
0
0
0
Raw materials
0.15
-2.72
0
0
As % of sales
0
71.01
0
0
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.99
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.7
2.85
0
0
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.21
0
0
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.01
0
0
Working capital
-2.51
13.72
-11.31
-3.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-55.79
0
0
0
EBIT growth
50.27
0
0
0
Net profit growth
29.99
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
131.02
50
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
131.02
50
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
8.13
3.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Harish Rajput
Independent Director
Bharti Hasmukhbhai Sharma
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Hemrajsinh Surendrasinh Veghela
Independent Director
Amit Gulati
Non Executive Director
BRIJENDRA MARKANDEY PANDEY
Independent Director
SURENDRASINH BAHADURSINH JHALA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nidhi Bansal.
Reports by Last Mile Enterprises Ltd
Summary
Last Mile Enterprises Ltd. (formerly known as Trans Financial Resources Limited) was incorporated in Sep.94, Trans Financial Resources was promoted by Hemrajsinh Vaghela and his associates. The company is engaged in financial consultancy lease and hire-purchase syndication arranging bill discounting limits, inter-corporate deposits, bridge loan against public issue/right issue, capital structuring, etc, and consultancy to public/right issue.In Feb.95, the company came out with a public issue to further augment its long term resources to meet the needs of its business and to expand its fund-based activities.During the year 1995-96, the paid up equity capital has increased from Rs 3.57 cr to Rs 5.02 cr following the 15,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each allotted on preferential basis to promoters at a premium of Rs 1 per share.
Read More
The Last Mile Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹371.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Last Mile Enterprises Ltd is ₹863.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Last Mile Enterprises Ltd is 66.37 and 2.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Last Mile Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Last Mile Enterprises Ltd is ₹339.95 and ₹980 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Last Mile Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 73.58%, 3 Years at 183.96%, 1 Year at 6.14%, 6 Month at -55.78%, 3 Month at -33.17% and 1 Month at -21.02%.
