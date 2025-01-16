Board Meeting 16 Jan 2025 13 Jan 2025

Last Mile Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve unaudited financial results along with Limited Review Report and Statement of Deviation/ Variation Report (Regulation 32 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015) for the quarter ended on 31st December 2024 as per the requirement of Regulation- 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 2. To consider and approve the proposal for sub-division/split of existing Equity Shares of the Company having a face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors and consequently alteration of MOA of the Company subject to the approval of Equity Shareholders of the Company and other applicable approval(s) (if any). 3. To transact any other business with the permission of the chair.

Board Meeting 28 Dec 2024 28 Dec 2024

Allotment of 30,000 Equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each in exercise of 30,000 warrants convertible to Equity shares held by Non-promoter

Board Meeting 31 Oct 2024 25 Oct 2024

Last Mile Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that as required under Regulation 29(1) (a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on THURSDAY 31ST OCTOBER 2024 to consider inter alia the following businesses: 1. To consider and approve unaudited financial results along with Limited Review Report and Statement of Deviation/ Variation Report (Regulation 32 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015) for the quarter ended on 30th September 2024 as per the requirement of Regulation- 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 2. To transact any other business with the permission of the chair. You are requested to take the same on records. With regard to captioned subject, we would like to inform you that Board meeting of the Company was held today on 31ST October, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company wherein following business were transacted: 1. Approval of standalone and consolidated unaudited Financial Results along with along with Statement of Assets & Liabilities, Cash Flow Statement & Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the quarter on 30thSeptember, 2024 and Statement of Deviation/ Variation Report (Regulation 32 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015) for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.10.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Oct 2024 1 Oct 2024

Allotted of 76,67,500 equity shares of face Value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up to promoters and non-promoters consequent to the exercise of 76,67,500 warrants held by promoters and non-promoters.

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 31 Aug 2024

Allotted of 41,32,500 equity shares of face Value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up to promoters and non-promoters consequent to the exercise of 41,32,500 warrants held by promoters and non-promoters.

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

Last Mile Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that as required under Regulation 29(1) (a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on TUESDAY 06TH AUGUST 2024 to consider inter alia the following businesses: 1. To consider and approve unaudited financial results along with Limited Review Report and Statement of Deviation/ Variation Report (Regulation 32 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015) for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 as per the requirement of Regulation- 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 2. To consider and approve the Draft Director report of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. 3. To finalize day date time of Annual General Meeting of the Company and approve the draft notice of AGM for the financial year 2023-24. 4. To transact any other business with the permission of the chair. With regard to captioned subject, we would like to inform you that Board meeting of the Company was held today on 06th August, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company wherein following business were transacted: 1. Approval of unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company and Statement of Deviation/ Variation Report (Regulation 32 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015) for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. 2. Approval of Draft of Notice of Annual General Meeting, Directors Report, Corporate Governance Report and fixed day, date, time and Book closure for the same for the financial year 2023-24 Kindly enclosed herewith unaudited financial result for the quarter ended on 30th June,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Jun 2024 12 Jun 2024

Allotted of 24,70,000 equity shares of face Value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up to non-promoters consequent to the exercise of 24,70,000 warrants held by non-promoters.

Board Meeting 10 Jun 2024 10 Jun 2024

I. Allotted of 2,00,000 equity shares of face Value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up to following non-promoters consequent to the exercise of 2,00,000 warrants held by following non-promoters. ABHISHEK NARBARIA-1,00,000 UMESH KUMAR SAHAY-1,00,000

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 18 May 2024

Last Mile Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that as required under Regulation 29(1) (a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on TUESDAY 28TH MAY 2024 to consider inter alia the following businesses: 1. To consider and approve audited financial results along with the Statement of Deviation/ Variation Report (Regulation 32 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015) for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 as per the requirement of Regulation- 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 2. To Recommend Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 if any. 3. To transact any other business with the permission of the chair. Attached herewith Outcome of Board Held on 28th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 6 May 2024 6 May 2024

Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 4Th May, 2024 For Allotment Of 36996 Equity Shares to 5 Allottees

Board Meeting 4 May 2024 4 May 2024

Allotment of 940398 Equity shares of Rs. 10 Each to 38 Investors at a price of RS. 600 Each and Issue of 433000 Warrants to 4 Investors at a price of Rs. 600 Each

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2024 29 Apr 2024

Allotment of 2690069 Equity shares of Rs. 10 Each to 51 Investors at a price of RS. 600 Each and Issue of 588500 Warrants to 4 Investors at a price of Rs. 600 Each

Board Meeting 8 Apr 2024 8 Apr 2024

Allotted of 30,000 equity shares of face Value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up to Kantikumar Sirsalewala consequent to the exercise of 30,000 warrants held by Kantikumar Sirsalewala.

Board Meeting 3 Apr 2024 3 Apr 2024

We hereby inform that ASHISH KUMAR KACHAWA HUF our proposed Allottee for preferential issue has become ineligible to participate in preferential issue as it has sold its shares during relevant pricing period, thus Board in its meeting held on 3rd April, 2024 decided to allot 10,000 shares to the Abja Agro Tech Private Limited in place of ASHISH KUMAR KACHAWA HUF, therefore the total allotment of Abja Agro Tech Private Limited would be 20,000 equity shares

Board Meeting 21 Mar 2024 21 Mar 2024

With regard to captioned reference, we would like to inform you that the company has decided to make few changes in the list of allottees which is attached herewith.

Board Meeting 15 Mar 2024 5 Mar 2024

Last Mile Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With regard to captioned subject we would like to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 15TH March 2024 to consider regarding issue of Equity Shares/Convertible warrants on Preferential basis under chapter V of SEBI(ICDR) Regulations 2018 as amended up to date and subject to such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required in this regard and other related matters. You are requested to take the same on record. LAST MILE ENTERPRISES LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 15 Mar 2024 to consider Fund raising. With regard to captioned subject, we would like to inform you that Board meeting of the Company was held today on 15TH March, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company wherein following business were transacted: 1. Approval of Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company from Rs. 35,50,00,000/-divided into 3,55,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10 each to Rs. 40,00,00,000/- divided into 4,00,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10 each, and subsequent change in Memorandum of Association of the Company subject to the approval of shareholder through Postal Ballot. 2. Approval of Preferential Issue of Equity Shares up to 37,02,134 of face value of ?10/- each to persons belonging to Non-Promoter Category and Convertible Warrants upto 10,21,500 of face value of ?10/- to Non-Promoter Category subject to necessary approvals including shareholders approval through Postal ballots This is in continuation to our earlier submission of Outcome of Board meeting dated 15th March,2024,we would like to inform you that due to typographical error in Annexure-A name of Allottee (SR NO-79) to be read as Sotac Pharmaceutical Limited instead of Sotac Pharmaceutical. Regret for the inconvenience and you are requested to take the same on record (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.03.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024

Last Mile Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that as required under Regulation 29(1) (a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 13TH February 2024 to consider inter alia the following businesses: 1. To consider and approve unaudited financial results along with Limited Review Report and Statement of Deviation/ Variation Report (Regulation 32 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015) for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023 as per the requirement of Regulation- 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 2. To transact any other business with the permission of the chair. Further in terms of Companys Code of Internal Procedures & Conduct for Regulating Monitoring & Reporting of trading by Insiders framed under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company which is closed from 01st January 2024 will remain closed up to 15th February 2024. The unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31-12-2023 accompanied by limited review report given by the statutory auditor of the company approved in the board meeting held on 13-02-2024. we would like to inform you that Board meeting of the Company was held today on 13th February, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company wherein following business were transacted: 1. Approval of unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the quarter on 31st December, 2023 and Statement of Deviation/ Variation Report (Regulation 32 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015) for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2023. The meeting was commenced at 5.15 P.M. and concluded at 5.45 P.M.. You are requested to take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 30 Jan 2024

With regard to captioned subject, we would like to inform you that Board meeting of the Company was held today on 30th January,2024 at the Registered Office of the Company wherein following business were transacted: I. Allotment of 11,20,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10 each to the non-promoters at a price of Rs. 175/- Per Equity Share.

Board Meeting 22 Jan 2024 22 Jan 2024