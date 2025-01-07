Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
3.83
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-100
0
0
0
Raw materials
0.15
-2.72
0
0
As % of sales
0
71.01
0
0
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.99
0
0
As % of sales
0
25.94
0
0
Other costs
-0.18
-0.31
0
0
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
8.26
0
0
Operating profit
-0.08
-0.19
0
0
OPM
0
-5.22
0
0
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.21
0
0
Interest expense
-0.98
-0.27
0
0
Other income
4.99
3.53
0
0
Profit before tax
3.7
2.85
0
0
Taxes
-0.02
-0.01
0
0
Tax rate
-0.62
-0.69
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.68
2.83
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.68
2.83
0
0
yoy growth (%)
29.99
0
0
0
NPM
0
73.9
0
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.