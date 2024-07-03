iifl-logo-icon 1
Last Mile Enterprises Ltd Company Summary

400
(3.41%)
Jan 14, 2025|10:54:00 AM

Last Mile Enterprises Ltd Summary

Last Mile Enterprises Ltd. (formerly known as Trans Financial Resources Limited) was incorporated in Sep.94, Trans Financial Resources was promoted by Hemrajsinh Vaghela and his associates. The company is engaged in financial consultancy lease and hire-purchase syndication arranging bill discounting limits, inter-corporate deposits, bridge loan against public issue/right issue, capital structuring, etc, and consultancy to public/right issue.In Feb.95, the company came out with a public issue to further augment its long term resources to meet the needs of its business and to expand its fund-based activities.During the year 1995-96, the paid up equity capital has increased from Rs 3.57 cr to Rs 5.02 cr following the 15,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each allotted on preferential basis to promoters at a premium of Rs 1 per share.

