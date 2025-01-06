Lehar Footwears Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.1
2.35
2.1
4.71
Depreciation
-3.76
-2.87
-1.93
-2.06
Tax paid
-0.04
-0.39
-0.8
-1.65
Working capital
-1.08
1.98
2.97
8.48
Other operating items
Operating
-4.77
1.05
2.34
9.48
Capital expenditure
10.97
5.51
24.49
9.84
Free cash flow
6.19
6.56
26.83
19.32
Equity raised
86.04
76.85
60.94
42.37
Investing
0
0
-0.19
0
Financing
5.94
30.17
30.43
10.15
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
98.17
113.59
118.01
71.84
