Lehar Footwears Ltd Cash Flow Statement

266.9
(-6.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Lehar Footwears Ltd

Lehar Footwears FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.1

2.35

2.1

4.71

Depreciation

-3.76

-2.87

-1.93

-2.06

Tax paid

-0.04

-0.39

-0.8

-1.65

Working capital

-1.08

1.98

2.97

8.48

Other operating items

Operating

-4.77

1.05

2.34

9.48

Capital expenditure

10.97

5.51

24.49

9.84

Free cash flow

6.19

6.56

26.83

19.32

Equity raised

86.04

76.85

60.94

42.37

Investing

0

0

-0.19

0

Financing

5.94

30.17

30.43

10.15

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

98.17

113.59

118.01

71.84

