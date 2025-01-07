iifl-logo-icon 1
Lehar Footwears Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

274.3
(2.77%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:21:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

94.73

74.54

73.25

100.09

yoy growth (%)

27.07

1.76

-26.81

19.64

Raw materials

-58.15

-47.52

-48.76

-65.52

As % of sales

61.38

63.75

66.57

65.46

Employee costs

-7.34

-3.63

-3.93

-3.4

As % of sales

7.75

4.87

5.37

3.4

Other costs

-21.41

-14.09

-13.04

-21.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.6

18.9

17.8

21.08

Operating profit

7.82

9.29

7.5

10.05

OPM

8.25

12.46

10.24

10.05

Depreciation

-3.76

-2.87

-1.93

-2.06

Interest expense

-5.08

-4.53

-4.17

-3.66

Other income

1.13

0.46

0.7

0.38

Profit before tax

0.1

2.35

2.1

4.71

Taxes

-0.04

-0.39

-0.8

-1.65

Tax rate

-39.03

-16.94

-37.95

-35.2

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.06

1.95

1.3

3.05

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.06

1.95

1.3

3.05

yoy growth (%)

-96.62

49.4

-57.17

42.37

NPM

0.06

2.62

1.78

3.05

