Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
94.73
74.54
73.25
100.09
yoy growth (%)
27.07
1.76
-26.81
19.64
Raw materials
-58.15
-47.52
-48.76
-65.52
As % of sales
61.38
63.75
66.57
65.46
Employee costs
-7.34
-3.63
-3.93
-3.4
As % of sales
7.75
4.87
5.37
3.4
Other costs
-21.41
-14.09
-13.04
-21.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.6
18.9
17.8
21.08
Operating profit
7.82
9.29
7.5
10.05
OPM
8.25
12.46
10.24
10.05
Depreciation
-3.76
-2.87
-1.93
-2.06
Interest expense
-5.08
-4.53
-4.17
-3.66
Other income
1.13
0.46
0.7
0.38
Profit before tax
0.1
2.35
2.1
4.71
Taxes
-0.04
-0.39
-0.8
-1.65
Tax rate
-39.03
-16.94
-37.95
-35.2
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.06
1.95
1.3
3.05
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.06
1.95
1.3
3.05
yoy growth (%)
-96.62
49.4
-57.17
42.37
NPM
0.06
2.62
1.78
3.05
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.