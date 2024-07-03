SectorLeather
Open₹285.15
Prev. Close₹285.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹33.13
Day's High₹291.6
Day's Low₹271.25
52 Week's High₹288
52 Week's Low₹117.05
Book Value₹46.31
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)486.34
P/E85.37
EPS3.34
Divi. Yield0.18
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.68
18.28
13.68
13.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
84.62
70.58
57.37
46.07
Net Worth
102.3
88.86
71.05
59.75
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
94.73
74.54
73.25
100.09
yoy growth (%)
27.07
1.76
-26.81
19.64
Raw materials
-58.15
-47.52
-48.76
-65.52
As % of sales
61.38
63.75
66.57
65.46
Employee costs
-7.34
-3.63
-3.93
-3.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.1
2.35
2.1
4.71
Depreciation
-3.76
-2.87
-1.93
-2.06
Tax paid
-0.04
-0.39
-0.8
-1.65
Working capital
-1.08
1.98
2.97
8.48
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
27.07
1.76
-26.81
19.64
Op profit growth
-15.8
23.77
-25.36
47.72
EBIT growth
-24.6
9.56
-25.01
38.47
Net profit growth
-96.62
49.4
-57.17
42.37
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
Gross Sales
52.81
34.75
30.21
22.5
20.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
52.81
34.75
30.21
22.5
20.7
Other Operating Income
0
0.88
0
0
0
Other Income
0.75
1.1
2.53
4.94
0.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Metro Brands Ltd
METROBRAND
1,268.1
|82.5
|34,500.3
|65.67
|0.39
|566.73
|71.24
Bata India Ltd
BATAINDIA
1,461.05
|78.51
|18,778.52
|52.36
|0.82
|837.14
|113.84
Relaxo Footwears Ltd
RELAXO
633.95
|87.2
|15,781.46
|36.73
|0.47
|679.37
|80.78
Campus Activewear Ltd
CAMPUS
307.85
|96.5
|9,401.69
|14.3
|0
|333.29
|22.69
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd
MAYURUNIQ
608.85
|19.48
|2,676.05
|41.43
|0.49
|216.36
|200.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Naresh Kumar Agarwal
Managing Director
Raj Kumar Agarwal
Independent Director
Preeti Goyal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ritika Poddar
Executive Director
Pramod Agarwal
Independent Director
Dileep Kumar Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Lehar Footwears Ltd
Summary
Lehar Footwears Ltd was originally incorporated as Lawreshwar Polymers Private Limited as a Private Limited Company in 1994. The status and name of the Company was changed to Public Limited Company Lawreshwar Polymers Limited w.e.f. 27.05.1996. Further, the Company also changed its name from Lawreshwar Polymers Limited to Lehar Footwears Limited from 10th October, 2019. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of a reputed brand LEHAR footwear in domestic and overseas market.The Company is promoted by Shri Raj Kumar Agarwal alongwith Shri Mohan Lal Agarwal and Shri Naresh Agarwal. The Company commenced its production on 11th May 1995 with an installed capacity of 45 Lac pairs per annum and within a span of one year it had been successful in achieving envisaged results and able to establish an effective sales network in Rajasthan as well as other states. The Company has successfully established its brand name LEHAR in the market within a very short period. At present the Company is having an annual installed capacity of 75 Lac pairs of Hawai Chappals, 12 Lac pairs of Canvas shoes and 9.87 Lac pairs of EVA Injected footwear. The Company manufactures a variety of footwear like light weight fancy slippers, PVC and TPR footwear, synthetic leather chappals in addition to Hawai Chappals and canvas shoes. In March,2007, the Company became the first footwear manufacturing company of Rajasthan whose securities was listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange on the Main Board on 19 M
Read More
The Lehar Footwears Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹275.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lehar Footwears Ltd is ₹486.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Lehar Footwears Ltd is 85.37 and 6.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lehar Footwears Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lehar Footwears Ltd is ₹117.05 and ₹288 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Lehar Footwears Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 65.45%, 3 Years at 77.66%, 1 Year at 108.06%, 6 Month at 71.78%, 3 Month at 33.34% and 1 Month at 22.54%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.