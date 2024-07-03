Summary

Lehar Footwears Ltd was originally incorporated as Lawreshwar Polymers Private Limited as a Private Limited Company in 1994. The status and name of the Company was changed to Public Limited Company Lawreshwar Polymers Limited w.e.f. 27.05.1996. Further, the Company also changed its name from Lawreshwar Polymers Limited to Lehar Footwears Limited from 10th October, 2019. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of a reputed brand LEHAR footwear in domestic and overseas market.The Company is promoted by Shri Raj Kumar Agarwal alongwith Shri Mohan Lal Agarwal and Shri Naresh Agarwal. The Company commenced its production on 11th May 1995 with an installed capacity of 45 Lac pairs per annum and within a span of one year it had been successful in achieving envisaged results and able to establish an effective sales network in Rajasthan as well as other states. The Company has successfully established its brand name LEHAR in the market within a very short period. At present the Company is having an annual installed capacity of 75 Lac pairs of Hawai Chappals, 12 Lac pairs of Canvas shoes and 9.87 Lac pairs of EVA Injected footwear. The Company manufactures a variety of footwear like light weight fancy slippers, PVC and TPR footwear, synthetic leather chappals in addition to Hawai Chappals and canvas shoes. In March,2007, the Company became the first footwear manufacturing company of Rajasthan whose securities was listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange on the Main Board on 19 M

