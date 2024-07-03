iifl-logo-icon 1
Lehar Footwears Ltd Share Price

275.1
(-3.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:11:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open285.15
  • Day's High291.6
  • 52 Wk High288
  • Prev. Close285.15
  • Day's Low271.25
  • 52 Wk Low 117.05
  • Turnover (lac)33.13
  • P/E85.37
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value46.31
  • EPS3.34
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)486.34
  • Div. Yield0.18
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Lehar Footwears Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Leather

Open

285.15

Prev. Close

285.15

Turnover(Lac.)

33.13

Day's High

291.6

Day's Low

271.25

52 Week's High

288

52 Week's Low

117.05

Book Value

46.31

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

486.34

P/E

85.37

EPS

3.34

Divi. Yield

0.18

Lehar Footwears Ltd Corporate Action

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.3

Record Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

Lehar Footwears Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Lehar Footwears Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:23 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.90%

Non-Promoter- 27.09%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Lehar Footwears Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.68

18.28

13.68

13.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

84.62

70.58

57.37

46.07

Net Worth

102.3

88.86

71.05

59.75

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

94.73

74.54

73.25

100.09

yoy growth (%)

27.07

1.76

-26.81

19.64

Raw materials

-58.15

-47.52

-48.76

-65.52

As % of sales

61.38

63.75

66.57

65.46

Employee costs

-7.34

-3.63

-3.93

-3.4

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.1

2.35

2.1

4.71

Depreciation

-3.76

-2.87

-1.93

-2.06

Tax paid

-0.04

-0.39

-0.8

-1.65

Working capital

-1.08

1.98

2.97

8.48

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

27.07

1.76

-26.81

19.64

Op profit growth

-15.8

23.77

-25.36

47.72

EBIT growth

-24.6

9.56

-25.01

38.47

Net profit growth

-96.62

49.4

-57.17

42.37

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2008Mar-2007

Gross Sales

52.81

34.75

30.21

22.5

20.7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

52.81

34.75

30.21

22.5

20.7

Other Operating Income

0

0.88

0

0

0

Other Income

0.75

1.1

2.53

4.94

0.37

Lehar Footwears Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Metro Brands Ltd

METROBRAND

1,268.1

82.534,500.365.670.39566.7371.24

Bata India Ltd

BATAINDIA

1,461.05

78.5118,778.5252.360.82837.14113.84

Relaxo Footwears Ltd

RELAXO

633.95

87.215,781.4636.730.47679.3780.78

Campus Activewear Ltd

CAMPUS

307.85

96.59,401.6914.30333.2922.69

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd

MAYURUNIQ

608.85

19.482,676.0541.430.49216.36200.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Lehar Footwears Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Naresh Kumar Agarwal

Managing Director

Raj Kumar Agarwal

Independent Director

Preeti Goyal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ritika Poddar

Executive Director

Pramod Agarwal

Independent Director

Dileep Kumar Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lehar Footwears Ltd

Summary

Lehar Footwears Ltd was originally incorporated as Lawreshwar Polymers Private Limited as a Private Limited Company in 1994. The status and name of the Company was changed to Public Limited Company Lawreshwar Polymers Limited w.e.f. 27.05.1996. Further, the Company also changed its name from Lawreshwar Polymers Limited to Lehar Footwears Limited from 10th October, 2019. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of a reputed brand LEHAR footwear in domestic and overseas market.The Company is promoted by Shri Raj Kumar Agarwal alongwith Shri Mohan Lal Agarwal and Shri Naresh Agarwal. The Company commenced its production on 11th May 1995 with an installed capacity of 45 Lac pairs per annum and within a span of one year it had been successful in achieving envisaged results and able to establish an effective sales network in Rajasthan as well as other states. The Company has successfully established its brand name LEHAR in the market within a very short period. At present the Company is having an annual installed capacity of 75 Lac pairs of Hawai Chappals, 12 Lac pairs of Canvas shoes and 9.87 Lac pairs of EVA Injected footwear. The Company manufactures a variety of footwear like light weight fancy slippers, PVC and TPR footwear, synthetic leather chappals in addition to Hawai Chappals and canvas shoes. In March,2007, the Company became the first footwear manufacturing company of Rajasthan whose securities was listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange on the Main Board on 19 M
Company FAQs

What is the Lehar Footwears Ltd share price today?

The Lehar Footwears Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹275.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lehar Footwears Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lehar Footwears Ltd is ₹486.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lehar Footwears Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lehar Footwears Ltd is 85.37 and 6.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lehar Footwears Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lehar Footwears Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lehar Footwears Ltd is ₹117.05 and ₹288 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Lehar Footwears Ltd?

Lehar Footwears Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 65.45%, 3 Years at 77.66%, 1 Year at 108.06%, 6 Month at 71.78%, 3 Month at 33.34% and 1 Month at 22.54%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lehar Footwears Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lehar Footwears Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.90 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.10 %

Share Price Futures Price Option Chain Historical Data
Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Key Ratios
Quarterly Result Half Yearly Result Nine Monthly Result Annual Result
