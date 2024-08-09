|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|10 Sep 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|AGM 10/09/2024 Outcome of the board meeting held on 09th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024) Outcome of the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 10.09.2024 at 11:00 AM at the Registered Office of the Company. Amendments in the MoA of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.09.2024) Voting results along with consolidated report of the Scrutinizer of the Company on remote e-voting and poll during the AGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/09/2024)
