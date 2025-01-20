Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
48.13
Op profit growth
3.2
EBIT growth
-7
Net profit growth
-20.31
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.99
10.03
EBIT margin
6.29
10.03
Net profit margin
2.22
4.13
RoCE
8.03
RoNW
1.01
RoA
0.7
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.86
1.07
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
0.03
0.27
Book value per share
21.52
20.68
Valuation ratios
P/E
7.97
6.44
P/CEPS
172.73
25.31
P/B
0.31
0.33
EV/EBIDTA
4.87
3.55
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-35.92
-35.95
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
102.01
Inventory days
60.54
Creditor days
-37.9
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.26
-2.8
Net debt / equity
0.41
0.25
Net debt / op. profit
3.33
2
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-68.95
-64.95
Employee costs
-1.93
-2.4
Other costs
-22.11
-22.59
