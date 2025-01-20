iifl-logo-icon 1
Lehar Footwears Ltd Key Ratios

273
(2.09%)
Jan 20, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Lehar Footwears Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

48.13

Op profit growth

3.2

EBIT growth

-7

Net profit growth

-20.31

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.99

10.03

EBIT margin

6.29

10.03

Net profit margin

2.22

4.13

RoCE

8.03

RoNW

1.01

RoA

0.7

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.86

1.07

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

0.03

0.27

Book value per share

21.52

20.68

Valuation ratios

P/E

7.97

6.44

P/CEPS

172.73

25.31

P/B

0.31

0.33

EV/EBIDTA

4.87

3.55

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-35.92

-35.95

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

102.01

Inventory days

60.54

Creditor days

-37.9

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.26

-2.8

Net debt / equity

0.41

0.25

Net debt / op. profit

3.33

2

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-68.95

-64.95

Employee costs

-1.93

-2.4

Other costs

-22.11

-22.59

