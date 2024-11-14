Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Lehar Footwears Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (as amended) we hereby give prior intimation that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Lehar Footwears Limited will be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 inter alia to transact the following business: 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024; 2. Other matters as per agenda of the Notice. Outcome of the Board meeting held on 14th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

Lehar Footwears Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024; 2. Other matters as per agenda of the Notice. Outcome of the board meeting held on 09th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

Lehar Footwears Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve following business: 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; 2. To discuss the recommendation of Final Dividend to the shareholders of the Company if any; 3. To consider and approve the re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25; 4. To consider and approve the appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25; 5. Other matters as per agenda of the Notice. Further the Trading Window for trading in the Companys equity shares is already closed w.e.f. April 01 2024 and will reopen after 48 hours from declaration of the Financial Results of the Company. Consider and Approved the final dividend of Rs. 0.30/-Per Equity Shares of RS. 10/- Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2024 27 Mar 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Lehar Footwears Limited (the Company) at its Meeting held on today, i.e., 27 March 2024, which commenced at 07:00 P.M. and concluded at 07:10 P.M. inter alia, considered and approved the conversion of 8,62,500 (Eight Lakh Sixty Two Thousand Five Hundred) Warrants into 8,62,500 (Eight Lakh Sixty Two Thousand Five Hundred) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each, pursuant to exercise of their rights of conversion of warrants into Equity Shares, out of the total 40,00,000 warrants of issued and allotted on November 11, 2022 on a Preferential Allotment Basis (Preferential Issue). Conversion of warrants into equity shares.

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024

Lehar Footwears Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (as amended) we hereby give prior intimation that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Lehar Footwears Limited will be held on Wednesday February 07 2024 inter alia to transact the following business: 1. To Consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31 2023; 2. Other matters as per agenda of the Notice. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 07th February, 2024 Financial Result for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jan 2024 19 Jan 2024