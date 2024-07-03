Lehar Footwears Ltd Summary

Lehar Footwears Ltd was originally incorporated as Lawreshwar Polymers Private Limited as a Private Limited Company in 1994. The status and name of the Company was changed to Public Limited Company Lawreshwar Polymers Limited w.e.f. 27.05.1996. Further, the Company also changed its name from Lawreshwar Polymers Limited to Lehar Footwears Limited from 10th October, 2019. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of a reputed brand LEHAR footwear in domestic and overseas market.The Company is promoted by Shri Raj Kumar Agarwal alongwith Shri Mohan Lal Agarwal and Shri Naresh Agarwal. The Company commenced its production on 11th May 1995 with an installed capacity of 45 Lac pairs per annum and within a span of one year it had been successful in achieving envisaged results and able to establish an effective sales network in Rajasthan as well as other states. The Company has successfully established its brand name LEHAR in the market within a very short period. At present the Company is having an annual installed capacity of 75 Lac pairs of Hawai Chappals, 12 Lac pairs of Canvas shoes and 9.87 Lac pairs of EVA Injected footwear. The Company manufactures a variety of footwear like light weight fancy slippers, PVC and TPR footwear, synthetic leather chappals in addition to Hawai Chappals and canvas shoes. In March,2007, the Company became the first footwear manufacturing company of Rajasthan whose securities was listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange on the Main Board on 19 March, 2007. In September 2007, it installed the PU Pouring Machine for manufacturing PU Sole Footwear with the Annual Capacity of 6 Lac pairs per annum & start the commercial production. Further, it also installed the fully automatic computerized EVA injected Moulding Machine with the Annual Capacity of 6 Lac pairs per annual & start the commercial production with effect from September 29, 2007.During year 2006-07, the Company acquired 51% stake in M/s Lawreshwar Footcare Private Limited. As a result of this acquisition, M/s Lawreshwar Footcare Private Limited became a Subsidiary Company of the Company.In November 2013, the Company acquired the Kaledera Factory in Jaipur, for expansion of manufacture of footwears of latest technology and to meet the rising demand of its customers.The Company incorporated a subsidiary Company in the name of Swastik Polyblend Private Limited in New Delhi as on 05/02/2010 and in 2012-13, it sold the holdings of its subsidiary company, Swastik Polyblend Private Limited in New Delhi on 30.03.2013.