Likhami Consulting Ltd Balance Sheet

830.35
(-1.99%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Likhami Consulting Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.95

9.95

9.95

9.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24.74

24.58

24.41

28.49

Net Worth

34.69

34.53

34.36

38.44

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

34.69

34.53

34.36

38.44

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

13.89

13.89

13.89

13.87

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

20.57

20.42

20.35

24.44

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.62

0.27

0.37

0.19

Debtor Days

133.62

Other Current Assets

20.12

20.25

20.08

24.34

Sundry Creditors

-0.09

-0.02

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.08

-0.08

-0.1

-0.09

Cash

0.22

0.21

0.09

0.13

Total Assets

34.69

34.53

34.34

38.45

