Likhami Consulting Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.95
9.95
9.95
9.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.74
24.58
24.41
28.49
Net Worth
34.69
34.53
34.36
38.44
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
34.69
34.53
34.36
38.44
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
13.89
13.89
13.89
13.87
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
20.57
20.42
20.35
24.44
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.62
0.27
0.37
0.19
Debtor Days
133.62
Other Current Assets
20.12
20.25
20.08
24.34
Sundry Creditors
-0.09
-0.02
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.08
-0.08
-0.1
-0.09
Cash
0.22
0.21
0.09
0.13
Total Assets
34.69
34.53
34.34
38.45
