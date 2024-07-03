Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹847.25
Prev. Close₹864.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹847.25
Day's Low₹847.25
52 Week's High₹995.25
52 Week's Low₹127.05
Book Value₹34.91
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)843.01
P/E0
EPS0.26
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.95
9.95
9.95
9.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.74
24.58
24.41
28.49
Net Worth
34.69
34.53
34.36
38.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.51
0.5
0.48
0.36
yoy growth (%)
3.24
3.45
31.5
-21.32
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.26
-0.27
-0.22
-0.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.13
0.01
0.04
0.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.01
-0.01
-0.03
Working capital
0.68
8.29
0.24
0.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.24
3.45
31.5
-21.32
Op profit growth
521.71
-10.83
-47.43
-125.38
EBIT growth
708.86
-63.55
1.91
-45.87
Net profit growth
2,023.5
-86.32
245.21
-85.24
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Babu Lal Jain
Independent Director
Ruchi Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bulbul Amit Bhansali
Non Executive Director
Pradip Kumar Ghosh
Non Executive Director
Sanjoy Kumar Singh
Independent Director
Heena Banga Sharma
Independent Director
Sanket Jain
Reports by Likhami Consulting Ltd
Summary
Likhami Consulting Limited was formerly incorporated as Surana Construction Limited on April 20, 1982 and obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 10th May 1982. Subsequently, the Company name was changed from Surana Construction Limited to Spectrum Resources Limited and again to Likhami Consulting Limited on 20 July, 2012 at Kolkata. The Company is engaged in the business of Consultancy, financial services and other allied services. The Company operates mainly in Indian Market. Management Consultancy, Project Consultancy, Consultancy to NGOs, Project Feasibility Studies, Techno-Economic Viability Studies, Market Survey, Research and Branding, Brand Launch Strategies, Industry Research, Project Report Preparation, Foreign Investments related consultancy in Indian Market, Financial Consultancy, Artificial Intelligent (AI), Technical Collaboration and International Tie-up, Turnaround Strategies for Distressed Firm Business Valuations, India Entry related consultancy, Financial Consultancy, Loan and Equity Syndication Services and Mergers & Acquisitions etc.Apart from these, the Company can assist companies- big or small, understand the market value of their business for their various strategic objectives including business restructuring, financial planning, sale, acquisition, liquidation, spin offs or carve outs. We use several techniques such as Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) analysis, peer group valuation, transaction multiples and other methods to ensure accuracy
Read More
The Likhami Consulting Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹847.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Likhami Consulting Ltd is ₹843.01 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Likhami Consulting Ltd is 0 and 24.26 as of 02 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Likhami Consulting Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Likhami Consulting Ltd is ₹127.05 and ₹995.25 as of 02 Jan ‘25
Likhami Consulting Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 79.87%, 3 Years at 138.76%, 1 Year at 482.90%, 6 Month at 509.53%, 3 Month at 167.02% and 1 Month at 14.49%.
