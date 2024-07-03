Summary

Likhami Consulting Limited was formerly incorporated as Surana Construction Limited on April 20, 1982 and obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 10th May 1982. Subsequently, the Company name was changed from Surana Construction Limited to Spectrum Resources Limited and again to Likhami Consulting Limited on 20 July, 2012 at Kolkata. The Company is engaged in the business of Consultancy, financial services and other allied services. The Company operates mainly in Indian Market. Management Consultancy, Project Consultancy, Consultancy to NGOs, Project Feasibility Studies, Techno-Economic Viability Studies, Market Survey, Research and Branding, Brand Launch Strategies, Industry Research, Project Report Preparation, Foreign Investments related consultancy in Indian Market, Financial Consultancy, Artificial Intelligent (AI), Technical Collaboration and International Tie-up, Turnaround Strategies for Distressed Firm Business Valuations, India Entry related consultancy, Financial Consultancy, Loan and Equity Syndication Services and Mergers & Acquisitions etc.Apart from these, the Company can assist companies- big or small, understand the market value of their business for their various strategic objectives including business restructuring, financial planning, sale, acquisition, liquidation, spin offs or carve outs. We use several techniques such as Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) analysis, peer group valuation, transaction multiples and other methods to ensure accuracy

Read More