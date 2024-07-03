iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Likhami Consulting Ltd Share Price

847.25
(-2.00%)
Jan 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open847.25
  • Day's High847.25
  • 52 Wk High995.25
  • Prev. Close864.5
  • Day's Low847.25
  • 52 Wk Low 127.05
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value34.91
  • EPS0.26
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)843.01
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Likhami Consulting Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

847.25

Prev. Close

864.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

847.25

Day's Low

847.25

52 Week's High

995.25

52 Week's Low

127.05

Book Value

34.91

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

843.01

P/E

0

EPS

0.26

Divi. Yield

0

Likhami Consulting Ltd Corporate Action

28 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Jun, 2024

arrow

Likhami Consulting Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Likhami Consulting Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:52 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.85%

Non-Promoter- 39.14%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 39.14%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Likhami Consulting Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.95

9.95

9.95

9.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24.74

24.58

24.41

28.49

Net Worth

34.69

34.53

34.36

38.44

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.51

0.5

0.48

0.36

yoy growth (%)

3.24

3.45

31.5

-21.32

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.26

-0.27

-0.22

-0.18

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.13

0.01

0.04

0.04

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.01

-0.01

-0.03

Working capital

0.68

8.29

0.24

0.62

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.24

3.45

31.5

-21.32

Op profit growth

521.71

-10.83

-47.43

-125.38

EBIT growth

708.86

-63.55

1.91

-45.87

Net profit growth

2,023.5

-86.32

245.21

-85.24

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Likhami Consulting Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Likhami Consulting Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Babu Lal Jain

Independent Director

Ruchi Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bulbul Amit Bhansali

Non Executive Director

Pradip Kumar Ghosh

Non Executive Director

Sanjoy Kumar Singh

Independent Director

Heena Banga Sharma

Independent Director

Sanket Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Likhami Consulting Ltd

Summary

Likhami Consulting Limited was formerly incorporated as Surana Construction Limited on April 20, 1982 and obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 10th May 1982. Subsequently, the Company name was changed from Surana Construction Limited to Spectrum Resources Limited and again to Likhami Consulting Limited on 20 July, 2012 at Kolkata. The Company is engaged in the business of Consultancy, financial services and other allied services. The Company operates mainly in Indian Market. Management Consultancy, Project Consultancy, Consultancy to NGOs, Project Feasibility Studies, Techno-Economic Viability Studies, Market Survey, Research and Branding, Brand Launch Strategies, Industry Research, Project Report Preparation, Foreign Investments related consultancy in Indian Market, Financial Consultancy, Artificial Intelligent (AI), Technical Collaboration and International Tie-up, Turnaround Strategies for Distressed Firm Business Valuations, India Entry related consultancy, Financial Consultancy, Loan and Equity Syndication Services and Mergers & Acquisitions etc.Apart from these, the Company can assist companies- big or small, understand the market value of their business for their various strategic objectives including business restructuring, financial planning, sale, acquisition, liquidation, spin offs or carve outs. We use several techniques such as Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) analysis, peer group valuation, transaction multiples and other methods to ensure accuracy
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Likhami Consulting Ltd share price today?

The Likhami Consulting Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹847.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Likhami Consulting Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Likhami Consulting Ltd is ₹843.01 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Likhami Consulting Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Likhami Consulting Ltd is 0 and 24.26 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Likhami Consulting Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Likhami Consulting Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Likhami Consulting Ltd is ₹127.05 and ₹995.25 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Likhami Consulting Ltd?

Likhami Consulting Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 79.87%, 3 Years at 138.76%, 1 Year at 482.90%, 6 Month at 509.53%, 3 Month at 167.02% and 1 Month at 14.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Likhami Consulting Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Likhami Consulting Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.86 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 39.14 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Likhami Consulting Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.