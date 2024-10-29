Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

Likhami Consulting Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to provision of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Director of the Company will be held on Tuesday 29th October 2024 at 2.30 P.M. at its Registered office of the Company to inter-alia consider / approve the following business as under : 1. To consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Result for the 02nd quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors. 2. To discuss any other matters with the permission of the Chairman. Further pursuant to the provision of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended read with Code of Conduct framed by the Company and in continuation to our letter dated 25th September 2024 the trading window shall remain closed for all designated persons of the Company and their relatives from 01st October 2024 to 31st October 2024 (both days inclusive). Un-audited Financial Result for 2nd quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)

Likhami Consulting Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to provision of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Director of the Company will be held on Monday 29th July 2024 at 2.30 P.M. at its Registered office of the Company to inter-alia consider / approve the following business as under : 1.To consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Result for the 1st quarter ended 30th June 2024 and Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors. 2.To consider and approve Appointment of Internal Auditor. 3.To consider and approval of Postal Ballot Notice for Shifting of Registered Office. 4.To discuss any other matters with the permission of the Chairman. Outcome of Board Meeting 29.07.2024 . (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)

Likhami Consulting Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and fix date time and venue/mode to convene the 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. 2.To approve the notice of 42nd AGM to be sent to the shareholders of the Company. 3.To Approve the Board Report Corporate Governance Report & Management Discussion Analysis Report for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 4.To fix book closure cut-off date and E-voting date for the purpose of 42nd AGM. 5.Appointment of scrutinizer for the purpose of 42nd AGM and e-voting process. 6.To discuss any other matters with the permission of the Chairman. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28th June 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/06/2024)

Likhami Consulting Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve change in designation of Mr. Babu Lal Jain Whole Time Director . 2.To consider and approve Standalone Audited Financial Result for the 04th quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and Auditor Report issued by the Statutory Auditors. 3.Appointment of Secretarial Auditors for financial year 2024-2025. 4.To discuss any other matters with the permission of the Chairman. Further pursuant to the provision of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended read with Code of Conduct framed by the Company and in continuation to our letter dated 26th March 2024 the trading window shall remain closed for all designated persons of the Company and their relatives from 01st April 2024 to 26th May 2024 (both days inclusive). We therefore request you to taken on record and acknowledge the same. Change in Designation of Mr. Babu Lal Jain (DIN : 02467622) from Whole Time Director to Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect and rest details attached herewith . Outcome of Board Meeting 24.05.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

