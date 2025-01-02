iifl-logo-icon 1
Likhami Consulting Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

847.25
(-2.00%)
Jan 2, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.51

0.5

0.48

0.36

yoy growth (%)

3.24

3.45

31.5

-21.32

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.26

-0.27

-0.22

-0.18

As % of sales

50.17

54.84

46.51

50.34

Other costs

-0.11

-0.2

-0.23

-0.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.45

40.6

48.2

36.45

Operating profit

0.14

0.02

0.02

0.04

OPM

27.36

4.54

5.27

13.19

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0.02

0

Profit before tax

0.13

0.01

0.04

0.04

Taxes

-0.03

-0.01

-0.01

-0.03

Tax rate

-27.15

-72.25

-26.06

-78.17

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.09

0

0.03

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.09

0

0.03

0

yoy growth (%)

2,023.5

-86.32

245.21

-85.24

NPM

19.14

0.93

7.03

2.68

