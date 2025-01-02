Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.51
0.5
0.48
0.36
yoy growth (%)
3.24
3.45
31.5
-21.32
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.26
-0.27
-0.22
-0.18
As % of sales
50.17
54.84
46.51
50.34
Other costs
-0.11
-0.2
-0.23
-0.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.45
40.6
48.2
36.45
Operating profit
0.14
0.02
0.02
0.04
OPM
27.36
4.54
5.27
13.19
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0.02
0
Profit before tax
0.13
0.01
0.04
0.04
Taxes
-0.03
-0.01
-0.01
-0.03
Tax rate
-27.15
-72.25
-26.06
-78.17
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.09
0
0.03
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.09
0
0.03
0
yoy growth (%)
2,023.5
-86.32
245.21
-85.24
NPM
19.14
0.93
7.03
2.68
