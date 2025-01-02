iifl-logo-icon 1
Likhami Consulting Ltd Cash Flow Statement

847.25
(-2.00%)
Jan 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Likhami Consulting Ltd

Likhami Consult. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.13

0.01

0.04

0.04

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.01

-0.01

-0.03

Working capital

0.68

8.29

0.24

0.62

Other operating items

Operating

0.77

8.28

0.27

0.62

Capital expenditure

0

0.01

0.01

0

Free cash flow

0.77

8.29

0.28

0.62

Equity raised

56.79

56.77

56.69

63.46

Investing

0

-0.11

0.11

-0.11

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

57.56

64.96

57.08

63.97

