Likhami Consulting Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.13
0.01
0.04
0.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.01
-0.01
-0.03
Working capital
0.68
8.29
0.24
0.62
Other operating items
Operating
0.77
8.28
0.27
0.62
Capital expenditure
0
0.01
0.01
0
Free cash flow
0.77
8.29
0.28
0.62
Equity raised
56.79
56.77
56.69
63.46
Investing
0
-0.11
0.11
-0.11
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
57.56
64.96
57.08
63.97
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.