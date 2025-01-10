iifl-logo-icon 1
Lime Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

23
(-0.13%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.5

6.5

6.5

6.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.76

-4.34

-7.05

-16.83

Net Worth

1.74

2.16

-0.55

-10.33

Minority Interest

Debt

5.04

5.75

7.5

12.04

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

6.78

7.91

6.95

1.71

Fixed Assets

5.71

5.78

6.22

4.54

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.11

0.11

0.1

0.1

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.67

1.6

0.25

-3.33

Inventories

0.39

1.26

0.4

1.47

Inventory Days

24.19

Sundry Debtors

2.33

3.67

6.57

4.41

Debtor Days

72.58

Other Current Assets

1.85

1.9

3.9

3.78

Sundry Creditors

-2.97

-4.14

-4.7

-5.97

Creditor Days

98.26

Other Current Liabilities

-0.93

-1.09

-5.92

-7.02

Cash

0.28

0.42

0.37

0.41

Total Assets

6.77

7.91

6.94

1.72

