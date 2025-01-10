Lime Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.5
6.5
6.5
6.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.76
-4.34
-7.05
-16.83
Net Worth
1.74
2.16
-0.55
-10.33
Minority Interest
Debt
5.04
5.75
7.5
12.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
6.78
7.91
6.95
1.71
Fixed Assets
5.71
5.78
6.22
4.54
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.11
0.11
0.1
0.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.67
1.6
0.25
-3.33
Inventories
0.39
1.26
0.4
1.47
Inventory Days
24.19
Sundry Debtors
2.33
3.67
6.57
4.41
Debtor Days
72.58
Other Current Assets
1.85
1.9
3.9
3.78
Sundry Creditors
-2.97
-4.14
-4.7
-5.97
Creditor Days
98.26
Other Current Liabilities
-0.93
-1.09
-5.92
-7.02
Cash
0.28
0.42
0.37
0.41
Total Assets
6.77
7.91
6.94
1.72
