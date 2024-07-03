SectorChemicals
Open₹24.5
Prev. Close₹23.83
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.93
Day's High₹24.5
Day's Low₹23.54
52 Week's High₹39.88
52 Week's Low₹22.6
Book Value₹2.71
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15.92
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.5
6.5
6.5
6.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.76
-4.34
-7.05
-16.83
Net Worth
1.74
2.16
-0.55
-10.33
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
22.17
31.19
51.61
43.76
yoy growth (%)
-28.91
-39.56
17.92
55.13
Raw materials
-13.5
-17.01
-26.68
-23.43
As % of sales
60.9
54.55
51.7
53.53
Employee costs
-1.4
-2.54
-2.19
-2.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.19
-1.48
7.65
4.66
Depreciation
-1.05
-1.12
-1.01
-2.16
Tax paid
-0.06
1.16
0
0.37
Working capital
2
-9.14
10.81
-2.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-28.91
-39.56
17.92
55.13
Op profit growth
-259.82
-95.32
17.66
79.43
EBIT growth
-1,661.06
-100.61
55.05
38.75
Net profit growth
-142.61
-104.14
51.94
53.9
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
A H Dawoodani
Non Executive Director
Shahnaz A Dawoodani
Non Executive Director
Akbar Virani
Chairman & Independent Directo
Avinash Mukesh Jhaveri
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
s. Neha T. Botadra
Independent Director
Zaryab Ahmed Sayyed
Reports by Lime Chemicals Ltd
Summary
Lime Chemicals Ltd (LCL) was incorporated in 1970 in Maharashtra. The Company is engaged in manufacture of Calcium Carbonate including Tooth Paste, Pharmaceuticals, PVC products, Rubber, Plastic, Polymer, Cable, Leather, Paper and Paints. Upgradation of technology & continuous product development gave the Company strength to consolidate its position in the Indian market, and the first major milestone we achieved was in year 1986 when the Company went Public.In 1987, the Company commissioned Unit II, at Paonta Sahib, Himachal Pradesh, which led to increased production capacity. The merger helped the company to strengthen its existing portfolio of brands LIMCAL and DICAL. A rights issue was made during 1996 to its existing shareholders and also detachable and tradeable warrants was issued to the shareholders.In 1995-96, LCL enhanced its installed capacity of calcium carbonate by 3000 mtpa. During 1996-97, the installed capacity of calcium carbonate has been expanded from 21600 to 27600 mtpa. During 1997-98, Thirani Chemicals Limited was amalgamated with the Company and as per the Scheme of Amalgamation share holders of TCL were entitled to one equity share of the company for every share of TCL held by them. The total installed capacity of Calcium Carbonate was 62500 MTPA an increase of 7100 MTPA.
Read More
The Lime Chemicals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.48 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lime Chemicals Ltd is ₹15.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Lime Chemicals Ltd is 0 and 8.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lime Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lime Chemicals Ltd is ₹22.6 and ₹39.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Lime Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.13%, 3 Years at -7.39%, 1 Year at -16.85%, 6 Month at -7.46%, 3 Month at -25.53% and 1 Month at -6.51%.
