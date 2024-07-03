iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lime Chemicals Ltd Share Price

24.48
(2.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:08:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open24.5
  • Day's High24.5
  • 52 Wk High39.88
  • Prev. Close23.83
  • Day's Low23.54
  • 52 Wk Low 22.6
  • Turnover (lac)1.93
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value2.71
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15.92
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Lime Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

24.5

Prev. Close

23.83

Turnover(Lac.)

1.93

Day's High

24.5

Day's Low

23.54

52 Week's High

39.88

52 Week's Low

22.6

Book Value

2.71

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15.92

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Lime Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Lime Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Lime Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 29.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 29.26%

Non-Promoter- 7.44%

Institutions: 7.43%

Non-Institutions: 63.29%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Lime Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.5

6.5

6.5

6.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.76

-4.34

-7.05

-16.83

Net Worth

1.74

2.16

-0.55

-10.33

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

22.17

31.19

51.61

43.76

yoy growth (%)

-28.91

-39.56

17.92

55.13

Raw materials

-13.5

-17.01

-26.68

-23.43

As % of sales

60.9

54.55

51.7

53.53

Employee costs

-1.4

-2.54

-2.19

-2.14

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.19

-1.48

7.65

4.66

Depreciation

-1.05

-1.12

-1.01

-2.16

Tax paid

-0.06

1.16

0

0.37

Working capital

2

-9.14

10.81

-2.12

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-28.91

-39.56

17.92

55.13

Op profit growth

-259.82

-95.32

17.66

79.43

EBIT growth

-1,661.06

-100.61

55.05

38.75

Net profit growth

-142.61

-104.14

51.94

53.9

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Lime Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Lime Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

A H Dawoodani

Non Executive Director

Shahnaz A Dawoodani

Non Executive Director

Akbar Virani

Chairman & Independent Directo

Avinash Mukesh Jhaveri

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

s. Neha T. Botadra

Independent Director

Zaryab Ahmed Sayyed

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lime Chemicals Ltd

Summary

Lime Chemicals Ltd (LCL) was incorporated in 1970 in Maharashtra. The Company is engaged in manufacture of Calcium Carbonate including Tooth Paste, Pharmaceuticals, PVC products, Rubber, Plastic, Polymer, Cable, Leather, Paper and Paints. Upgradation of technology & continuous product development gave the Company strength to consolidate its position in the Indian market, and the first major milestone we achieved was in year 1986 when the Company went Public.In 1987, the Company commissioned Unit II, at Paonta Sahib, Himachal Pradesh, which led to increased production capacity. The merger helped the company to strengthen its existing portfolio of brands LIMCAL and DICAL. A rights issue was made during 1996 to its existing shareholders and also detachable and tradeable warrants was issued to the shareholders.In 1995-96, LCL enhanced its installed capacity of calcium carbonate by 3000 mtpa. During 1996-97, the installed capacity of calcium carbonate has been expanded from 21600 to 27600 mtpa. During 1997-98, Thirani Chemicals Limited was amalgamated with the Company and as per the Scheme of Amalgamation share holders of TCL were entitled to one equity share of the company for every share of TCL held by them. The total installed capacity of Calcium Carbonate was 62500 MTPA an increase of 7100 MTPA.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Lime Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Lime Chemicals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.48 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lime Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lime Chemicals Ltd is ₹15.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lime Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lime Chemicals Ltd is 0 and 8.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lime Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lime Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lime Chemicals Ltd is ₹22.6 and ₹39.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Lime Chemicals Ltd?

Lime Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.13%, 3 Years at -7.39%, 1 Year at -16.85%, 6 Month at -7.46%, 3 Month at -25.53% and 1 Month at -6.51%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lime Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lime Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 29.27 %
Institutions - 7.43 %
Public - 63.30 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Lime Chemicals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.