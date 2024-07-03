Summary

Lime Chemicals Ltd (LCL) was incorporated in 1970 in Maharashtra. The Company is engaged in manufacture of Calcium Carbonate including Tooth Paste, Pharmaceuticals, PVC products, Rubber, Plastic, Polymer, Cable, Leather, Paper and Paints. Upgradation of technology & continuous product development gave the Company strength to consolidate its position in the Indian market, and the first major milestone we achieved was in year 1986 when the Company went Public.In 1987, the Company commissioned Unit II, at Paonta Sahib, Himachal Pradesh, which led to increased production capacity. The merger helped the company to strengthen its existing portfolio of brands LIMCAL and DICAL. A rights issue was made during 1996 to its existing shareholders and also detachable and tradeable warrants was issued to the shareholders.In 1995-96, LCL enhanced its installed capacity of calcium carbonate by 3000 mtpa. During 1996-97, the installed capacity of calcium carbonate has been expanded from 21600 to 27600 mtpa. During 1997-98, Thirani Chemicals Limited was amalgamated with the Company and as per the Scheme of Amalgamation share holders of TCL were entitled to one equity share of the company for every share of TCL held by them. The total installed capacity of Calcium Carbonate was 62500 MTPA an increase of 7100 MTPA.

