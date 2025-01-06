iifl-logo-icon 1
Lime Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

23.99
(0.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Lime Chemicals Ltd

Lime Chemicals FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.19

-1.48

7.65

4.66

Depreciation

-1.05

-1.12

-1.01

-2.16

Tax paid

-0.06

1.16

0

0.37

Working capital

2

-9.14

10.81

-2.12

Other operating items

Operating

1.08

-10.58

17.45

0.74

Capital expenditure

-6.99

1.46

1.32

-29.76

Free cash flow

-5.9

-9.12

18.77

-29.01

Equity raised

-34.1

-36.29

-59.14

-73.94

Investing

0

0.01

0.06

0.02

Financing

17.61

30.7

57.37

61.64

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-22.4

-14.7

17.05

-41.29

