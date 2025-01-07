iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lime Chemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

24
(0.04%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:22:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Lime Chemicals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

22.17

31.19

51.61

43.76

yoy growth (%)

-28.91

-39.56

17.92

55.13

Raw materials

-13.5

-17.01

-26.68

-23.43

As % of sales

60.9

54.55

51.7

53.53

Employee costs

-1.4

-2.54

-2.19

-2.14

As % of sales

6.34

8.14

4.26

4.9

Other costs

-7.88

-11.24

-14.36

-11.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

35.56

36.04

27.82

25.31

Operating profit

-0.62

0.39

8.36

7.1

OPM

-2.82

1.25

16.2

16.24

Depreciation

-1.05

-1.12

-1.01

-2.16

Interest expense

-0.56

-1.43

-0.24

-0.42

Other income

2.44

0.68

0.54

0.15

Profit before tax

0.19

-1.48

7.65

4.66

Taxes

-0.06

1.16

0

0.37

Tax rate

-30.86

-78.56

0

7.94

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.13

-0.31

7.65

5.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.13

-0.31

7.65

5.03

yoy growth (%)

-142.61

-104.14

51.94

53.9

NPM

0.61

-1.01

14.83

11.51

Lime Chemicals : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Lime Chemicals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.