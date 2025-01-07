Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
22.17
31.19
51.61
43.76
yoy growth (%)
-28.91
-39.56
17.92
55.13
Raw materials
-13.5
-17.01
-26.68
-23.43
As % of sales
60.9
54.55
51.7
53.53
Employee costs
-1.4
-2.54
-2.19
-2.14
As % of sales
6.34
8.14
4.26
4.9
Other costs
-7.88
-11.24
-14.36
-11.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
35.56
36.04
27.82
25.31
Operating profit
-0.62
0.39
8.36
7.1
OPM
-2.82
1.25
16.2
16.24
Depreciation
-1.05
-1.12
-1.01
-2.16
Interest expense
-0.56
-1.43
-0.24
-0.42
Other income
2.44
0.68
0.54
0.15
Profit before tax
0.19
-1.48
7.65
4.66
Taxes
-0.06
1.16
0
0.37
Tax rate
-30.86
-78.56
0
7.94
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.13
-0.31
7.65
5.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.13
-0.31
7.65
5.03
yoy growth (%)
-142.61
-104.14
51.94
53.9
NPM
0.61
-1.01
14.83
11.51
