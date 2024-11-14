Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 2 Nov 2024

LIME CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th September 2024. The outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th November 2024 approving un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th September 2024 is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

LIME CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 14th August 2024 to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. The Outcome of the Board meeting held on 14th August 2024 to approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 and other matters is given in the attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 18 May 2024

LIME CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 30th May 2024 to consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 30th May 2024 approved the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. In terms of Regulation 33 (3)(d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, the Auditors have given unmodified opinion on the accounts for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024