Lime Chemicals Ltd Board Meeting

22.43
(2.19%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Lime Chemicals CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20242 Nov 2024
LIME CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th September 2024. The outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th November 2024 approving un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th September 2024 is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
LIME CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 14th August 2024 to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. The Outcome of the Board meeting held on 14th August 2024 to approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 and other matters is given in the attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202418 May 2024
LIME CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 30th May 2024 to consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 30th May 2024 approved the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. In terms of Regulation 33 (3)(d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, the Auditors have given unmodified opinion on the accounts for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
LIME CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the 13th February 2024 to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023. We submit the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023 with Limited Review Report issued by the Auditor. We submit the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and Nine months ended on 31st December 2023 with the Limited Audit Report issued by the Auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Lime Chemicals: Related News

No Record Found

