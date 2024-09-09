iifl-logo-icon 1
Linaks Microelectronics Ltd Balance Sheet

1.38
(0.00%)
Sep 9, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

1.73

1.73

1.73

1.73

Preference Capital

3.22

3.22

3.22

3.22

Reserves

-25.7

-25.47

-24.65

-24.27

Net Worth

-20.75

-20.52

-19.7

-19.32

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0.32

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-20.75

-20.52

-19.7

-19

Fixed Assets

2.97

3.1

3.98

4.19

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-23.73

-23.62

-23.67

-23.6

Inventories

0.25

0.27

0.24

0.26

Inventory Days

562.25

244.33

Sundry Debtors

0.01

0.08

0.06

0.11

Debtor Days

140.56

103.37

Other Current Assets

0.06

0.06

0.07

0.11

Sundry Creditors

-0.06

-0.06

-0.04

-0.06

Creditor Days

93.7

56.38

Other Current Liabilities

-23.99

-23.97

-24

-24.02

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.42

Total Assets

-20.75

-20.51

-19.68

-18.99

