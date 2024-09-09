Linaks Microelectronics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
1.73
1.73
1.73
1.73
Preference Capital
3.22
3.22
3.22
3.22
Reserves
-25.7
-25.47
-24.65
-24.27
Net Worth
-20.75
-20.52
-19.7
-19.32
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0.32
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-20.75
-20.52
-19.7
-19
Fixed Assets
2.97
3.1
3.98
4.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-23.73
-23.62
-23.67
-23.6
Inventories
0.25
0.27
0.24
0.26
Inventory Days
562.25
244.33
Sundry Debtors
0.01
0.08
0.06
0.11
Debtor Days
140.56
103.37
Other Current Assets
0.06
0.06
0.07
0.11
Sundry Creditors
-0.06
-0.06
-0.04
-0.06
Creditor Days
93.7
56.38
Other Current Liabilities
-23.99
-23.97
-24
-24.02
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.42
Total Assets
-20.75
-20.51
-19.68
-18.99
