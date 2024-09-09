Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,929.05
|87.58
|1,22,330.72
|411.18
|0.46
|5,798.11
|118.65
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
14,803.15
|0
|86,895.9
|28.03
|0.03
|1,298.61
|233.01
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,785.8
|81.77
|59,602.27
|339.14
|0.31
|3,896.91
|226.61
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,008
|90.02
|39,295.04
|146.06
|0.37
|2,713.53
|122.14
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
5,391.8
|225.09
|33,629.02
|48.51
|0
|350.16
|379.44
No Record Found
