Linaks Microelectronics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.37
-0.65
-0.65
-0.57
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.15
-0.21
-0.2
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.53
-0.72
-0.22
0.02
Other operating items
Operating
-1.03
-1.53
-1.09
-0.75
Capital expenditure
-0.16
-0.14
0.03
0.41
Free cash flow
-1.2
-1.67
-1.05
-0.34
Equity raised
-48.54
-46.39
-44.51
-43.37
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.32
0.62
0.14
0.16
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-49.43
-47.44
-45.42
-43.56
