Linaks Microelectronics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.38
(0.00%)
Sep 9, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Linaks Microelectronics Ltd

Linaks Microelec FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.37

-0.65

-0.65

-0.57

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.15

-0.21

-0.2

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.53

-0.72

-0.22

0.02

Other operating items

Operating

-1.03

-1.53

-1.09

-0.75

Capital expenditure

-0.16

-0.14

0.03

0.41

Free cash flow

-1.2

-1.67

-1.05

-0.34

Equity raised

-48.54

-46.39

-44.51

-43.37

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.32

0.62

0.14

0.16

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-49.43

-47.44

-45.42

-43.56

QUICKLINKS FOR Linaks Microelectronics Ltd

