SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹1.38
Prev. Close₹1.38
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.38
Day's Low₹1.38
52 Week's High₹1.38
52 Week's Low₹1.07
Book Value₹-13.94
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.39
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
1.73
1.73
1.73
1.73
Preference Capital
3.22
3.22
3.22
3.22
Reserves
-25.7
-25.47
-24.65
-24.27
Net Worth
-20.75
-20.52
-19.7
-19.32
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.15
0.38
1.61
0.57
yoy growth (%)
-59.88
-76.02
184
1,183.81
Raw materials
-0.14
-0.23
-0.87
-0.34
As % of sales
91.14
61.17
54.31
60.97
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.22
-0.41
-0.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.37
-0.65
-0.65
-0.57
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.15
-0.21
-0.2
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.53
-0.72
-0.22
0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-59.88
-76.02
184
1,183.81
Op profit growth
-46.08
19.68
5.13
-74.4
EBIT growth
-40.57
-0.26
11.85
-70.09
Net profit growth
-42.6
25.39
-9
-35.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,929.05
|87.58
|1,22,330.72
|411.18
|0.46
|5,798.11
|118.65
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
14,803.15
|0
|86,895.9
|28.03
|0.03
|1,298.61
|233.01
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,785.8
|81.77
|59,602.27
|339.14
|0.31
|3,896.91
|226.61
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,008
|90.02
|39,295.04
|146.06
|0.37
|2,713.53
|122.14
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
5,391.8
|225.09
|33,629.02
|48.51
|0
|350.16
|379.44
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Anil K Singh
Non Executive Director
Meena Singh
Independent Director
Ram Chandra Gaur
Independent Director
Jai Ram Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
PRIYA GUPTA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Linaks Microelectronics Ltd
Summary
Linaks Microelectronics Limited was established in 1986 by a group of professionals lead by Mr. A.K.Singh, a Graduate of IIT, Kanpur and IIM, Ahmedabad starting with an initial investment of Rs. 1.68 Crores (USD 362,000.00). The Company commenced commercial production of professional grade single side and double side PCB in 1987 end. The installed capacity in the beginning was very small i.e. 5000 sq. m. of double side PTH PCBs per annum.Through aggressive and quality service, the Company was able to establish itself as a leading manufacturer of double side PTH PCBs in India and was soon in qualified vendor list of all the major Indian OEMs like, ITI Ltd., C-DOT licencees, Bharat Electronics Ltd., Avery India Ltd., Allen Bradley India Ltd., Alcatel India Ltd., etc.In keeping with the growth in business, the Management went in for capacity enhancement and technology upgradation in 1989 with an investment of Rs. 1.27 Crores (USD 273,000). The Company became the sixth largest shop in India and a leading player in the PCB market.During the year 1995-96, the company expanded its installed capacity of double sided PTH PCB from 10000 sq.mtrs. per annum to 30000 sq.mtrs. per annum. In 1997, companys foreign currency earnings was Rs. 277.30 lacs. The company was declared sick under Section 3(1) (O) of SICA on 1.4.1999.The management teams philosophy of constant improvement saw a lot of investment in training of operators and engineers in new process and technologies abroad in PCB shop
Read More
The Linaks Microelectronics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.38 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Linaks Microelectronics Ltd is ₹2.39 Cr. as of 09 Sep ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Linaks Microelectronics Ltd is 0 and -0.10 as of 09 Sep ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Linaks Microelectronics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Linaks Microelectronics Ltd is ₹1.07 and ₹1.38 as of 09 Sep ‘24
Linaks Microelectronics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.34%, 3 Years at 14.47%, 1 Year at 16.95%, 6 Month at 28.97%, 3 Month at 9.52% and 1 Month at 9.52%.
