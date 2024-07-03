iifl-logo-icon 1
Linaks Microelectronics Ltd Share Price

1.38
(0.00%)
Sep 9, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.38
  • Day's High1.38
  • 52 Wk High1.38
  • Prev. Close1.38
  • Day's Low1.38
  • 52 Wk Low 1.07
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value-13.94
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2.39
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Linaks Microelectronics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

1.38

Prev. Close

1.38

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.38

Day's Low

1.38

52 Week's High

1.38

52 Week's Low

1.07

Book Value

-13.94

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.39

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Linaks Microelectronics Ltd Corporate Action

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

30 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2023

Linaks Microelectronics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

No Record Found

Linaks Microelectronics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:39 PM

06 Jan, 2025|03:39 PM
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.38%

Non-Promoter- 5.09%

Institutions: 5.09%

Non-Institutions: 42.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Linaks Microelectronics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

1.73

1.73

1.73

1.73

Preference Capital

3.22

3.22

3.22

3.22

Reserves

-25.7

-25.47

-24.65

-24.27

Net Worth

-20.75

-20.52

-19.7

-19.32

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.15

0.38

1.61

0.57

yoy growth (%)

-59.88

-76.02

184

1,183.81

Raw materials

-0.14

-0.23

-0.87

-0.34

As % of sales

91.14

61.17

54.31

60.97

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.22

-0.41

-0.3

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.37

-0.65

-0.65

-0.57

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.15

-0.21

-0.2

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.53

-0.72

-0.22

0.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-59.88

-76.02

184

1,183.81

Op profit growth

-46.08

19.68

5.13

-74.4

EBIT growth

-40.57

-0.26

11.85

-70.09

Net profit growth

-42.6

25.39

-9

-35.27

No Record Found

Linaks Microelectronics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,929.05

87.581,22,330.72411.180.465,798.11118.65

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

14,803.15

086,895.928.030.031,298.61233.01

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,785.8

81.7759,602.27339.140.313,896.91226.61

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,008

90.0239,295.04146.060.372,713.53122.14

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

5,391.8

225.0933,629.0248.510350.16379.44

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Linaks Microelectronics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Anil K Singh

Non Executive Director

Meena Singh

Independent Director

Ram Chandra Gaur

Independent Director

Jai Ram Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

PRIYA GUPTA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Linaks Microelectronics Ltd

Summary

Summary

Linaks Microelectronics Limited was established in 1986 by a group of professionals lead by Mr. A.K.Singh, a Graduate of IIT, Kanpur and IIM, Ahmedabad starting with an initial investment of Rs. 1.68 Crores (USD 362,000.00). The Company commenced commercial production of professional grade single side and double side PCB in 1987 end. The installed capacity in the beginning was very small i.e. 5000 sq. m. of double side PTH PCBs per annum.Through aggressive and quality service, the Company was able to establish itself as a leading manufacturer of double side PTH PCBs in India and was soon in qualified vendor list of all the major Indian OEMs like, ITI Ltd., C-DOT licencees, Bharat Electronics Ltd., Avery India Ltd., Allen Bradley India Ltd., Alcatel India Ltd., etc.In keeping with the growth in business, the Management went in for capacity enhancement and technology upgradation in 1989 with an investment of Rs. 1.27 Crores (USD 273,000). The Company became the sixth largest shop in India and a leading player in the PCB market.During the year 1995-96, the company expanded its installed capacity of double sided PTH PCB from 10000 sq.mtrs. per annum to 30000 sq.mtrs. per annum. In 1997, companys foreign currency earnings was Rs. 277.30 lacs. The company was declared sick under Section 3(1) (O) of SICA on 1.4.1999.The management teams philosophy of constant improvement saw a lot of investment in training of operators and engineers in new process and technologies abroad in PCB shop
Company FAQs

What is the Linaks Microelectronics Ltd share price today?

The Linaks Microelectronics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.38 today.

What is the Market Cap of Linaks Microelectronics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Linaks Microelectronics Ltd is ₹2.39 Cr. as of 09 Sep ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Linaks Microelectronics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Linaks Microelectronics Ltd is 0 and -0.10 as of 09 Sep ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Linaks Microelectronics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Linaks Microelectronics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Linaks Microelectronics Ltd is ₹1.07 and ₹1.38 as of 09 Sep ‘24

What is the CAGR of Linaks Microelectronics Ltd?

Linaks Microelectronics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.34%, 3 Years at 14.47%, 1 Year at 16.95%, 6 Month at 28.97%, 3 Month at 9.52% and 1 Month at 9.52%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Linaks Microelectronics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Linaks Microelectronics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.38 %
Institutions - 5.10 %
Public - 42.52 %

