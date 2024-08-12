iifl-logo-icon 1
Linaks Microelectronics Ltd Board Meeting

Sep 9, 2024

Linaks Microelec CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024
16/01/2025
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
LINAKS MICROELECTRONICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board Meeting to consider approve and take record of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30.06.2024 under Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015
Board Meeting28 May 202419 May 2024
LINAKS MICROELECTRONICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Result for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31 March 2024 Audited Financial Results for the Year Ended 31-03-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
LINAKS MICROELECTRONICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Metting of Unaudited Financial year for Quarter Ended on 31 Dec-2023 Unaudited Quatrterly Result 31 Dec 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)
Board Meeting8 Nov 20231 Nov 2023
LINAKS MICROELECTRONICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2023 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2023 FinancialResult for quarter and half yeay ender 30.09.2023 under Regulation 33 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.11.2023)

