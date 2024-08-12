|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|LINAKS MICROELECTRONICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board Meeting to consider approve and take record of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30.06.2024 under Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|19 May 2024
|LINAKS MICROELECTRONICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Result for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31 March 2024 Audited Financial Results for the Year Ended 31-03-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|LINAKS MICROELECTRONICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Metting of Unaudited Financial year for Quarter Ended on 31 Dec-2023 Unaudited Quatrterly Result 31 Dec 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2023
|1 Nov 2023
|LINAKS MICROELECTRONICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2023 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2023 FinancialResult for quarter and half yeay ender 30.09.2023 under Regulation 33 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.11.2023)
