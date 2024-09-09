Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.15
0.38
1.61
0.57
yoy growth (%)
-59.88
-76.02
184
1,183.81
Raw materials
-0.14
-0.23
-0.87
-0.34
As % of sales
91.14
61.17
54.31
60.97
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.22
-0.41
-0.3
As % of sales
38.63
58.95
25.32
54.3
Other costs
-0.25
-0.47
-0.78
-0.34
As % of sales (Other Cost)
160.46
121.42
48.72
61.33
Operating profit
-0.29
-0.54
-0.45
-0.43
OPM
-190.24
-141.55
-28.35
-76.6
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.15
-0.21
-0.2
Interest expense
0
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
Other income
0.05
0.07
0.04
0.07
Profit before tax
-0.37
-0.65
-0.65
-0.57
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.37
-0.65
-0.65
-0.57
Exceptional items
0
0
0.13
0
Net profit
-0.37
-0.65
-0.52
-0.57
yoy growth (%)
-42.6
25.39
-9
-35.27
NPM
-241.2
-168.58
-32.23
-100.6
