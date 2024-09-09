iifl-logo-icon 1
Linaks Microelectronics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.38
(0.00%)
Sep 9, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Linaks Microelectronics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.15

0.38

1.61

0.57

yoy growth (%)

-59.88

-76.02

184

1,183.81

Raw materials

-0.14

-0.23

-0.87

-0.34

As % of sales

91.14

61.17

54.31

60.97

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.22

-0.41

-0.3

As % of sales

38.63

58.95

25.32

54.3

Other costs

-0.25

-0.47

-0.78

-0.34

As % of sales (Other Cost)

160.46

121.42

48.72

61.33

Operating profit

-0.29

-0.54

-0.45

-0.43

OPM

-190.24

-141.55

-28.35

-76.6

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.15

-0.21

-0.2

Interest expense

0

-0.02

-0.02

-0.01

Other income

0.05

0.07

0.04

0.07

Profit before tax

-0.37

-0.65

-0.65

-0.57

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.37

-0.65

-0.65

-0.57

Exceptional items

0

0

0.13

0

Net profit

-0.37

-0.65

-0.52

-0.57

yoy growth (%)

-42.6

25.39

-9

-35.27

NPM

-241.2

-168.58

-32.23

-100.6

QUICKLINKS FOR Linaks Microelectronics Ltd

