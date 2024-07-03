Linaks Microelectronics Ltd Summary

Linaks Microelectronics Limited was established in 1986 by a group of professionals lead by Mr. A.K.Singh, a Graduate of IIT, Kanpur and IIM, Ahmedabad starting with an initial investment of Rs. 1.68 Crores (USD 362,000.00). The Company commenced commercial production of professional grade single side and double side PCB in 1987 end. The installed capacity in the beginning was very small i.e. 5000 sq. m. of double side PTH PCBs per annum.Through aggressive and quality service, the Company was able to establish itself as a leading manufacturer of double side PTH PCBs in India and was soon in qualified vendor list of all the major Indian OEMs like, ITI Ltd., C-DOT licencees, Bharat Electronics Ltd., Avery India Ltd., Allen Bradley India Ltd., Alcatel India Ltd., etc.In keeping with the growth in business, the Management went in for capacity enhancement and technology upgradation in 1989 with an investment of Rs. 1.27 Crores (USD 273,000). The Company became the sixth largest shop in India and a leading player in the PCB market.During the year 1995-96, the company expanded its installed capacity of double sided PTH PCB from 10000 sq.mtrs. per annum to 30000 sq.mtrs. per annum. In 1997, companys foreign currency earnings was Rs. 277.30 lacs. The company was declared sick under Section 3(1) (O) of SICA on 1.4.1999.The management teams philosophy of constant improvement saw a lot of investment in training of operators and engineers in new process and technologies abroad in PCB shops and factories based in Italy, UK, Switzerland, etc. All this saw further investment of Rs. 1 Crore (USD 250,000.00) in 1992 which doubled the capacity to 10,000 sq. m. and enhanced the capacity in the area of micro drilling. Driven by the core teams zeal to be internationally competitive, the Company started to participate in the international trade fairs from 1991 and also implementing ISO, etc. In 1994, it had started exporting approx 20% of its production to European OEM agents and PCB shops. So in 1994-95, Company went in for a public issue and became a public company, as the management floated 25% of its shares.The Company embarked on a major expansion with an investment of Rs. 15 Crore (USD 3.5 million) in 1995-96 which envisaged trebling of DSPTH capacity by 1997 and start up of 12000 sq. m., four and six layer Multilayer facility by 1999, which has been implemented and Linaks already has the approval of the Indian Telecom and some select international customers.The company started the implementation of ISO 14001 and has already moved with UL for approval of its multilayer PCBs.