|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|29 Sep 2023
|30 Aug 2023
|Uploading Annual Report under Regulation 34(1) Along with AGM Notice Summation of Minutes of 38 Annual General Meting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.09.2023)
