Linaks Microelectronics Ltd Management Discussions

Industry structure & Development

PCB industry consists of a handful of medium sized units and a number of small-scale units which are mostly independent i.e. they are not part of any large conglomerate excepting a couple of units.

The units were historically promoted by technocrat entrepreneurs who in the old days received bank finance easily to promote industrial growth. Most of these units were set up in mid 80s and some of them have ceased to operate. The survivors are those, which from time to time have been investing in technology and capacity. Initially the units were manufacturing simple single sided and double sided PCBs, but now there are units like AT&S who are making PCBs with 24 layers, buried vias, 4 mil line and spaces, etc. In the area of single sided PCBs we have some units that are now manufacturing flexible circuits.

Still on the whole industry is small because the actual demand for PCBs for manufacturing various types of Electronic equipment is still not very large in India, largely due to screw-driver-kit-assembly nature of the Indian equipment industry.

Opportunities & Threats: The industry has a domestic market, which initially was driven by telecommunication, but thanks to the lopsided custom tariff structure telecom manufacturing has shallowed out resulting in steep decline in PCB demand. Although the telecom infrastructure has grown by leaps and bounds but the downstream electronic component demand has not seen any growth since all fresh demand for equipment has been met largely through imports. Thus, now the domestic requirement is dependent on diverse segments like automation, control, instrumentation, metering and automotive. Automotive electronics, though a massive growth engine, can be volatile as it is subject to global business swings in this connected world of automotive business with only a handful of players. The gradual easing of custom duties is happening on account of India being a signatory to ITA. But this threat is also an opportunity because it applies to the developed countries too who are still levying duty on Indian imports.

In fact India with a low cost technical manpower enjoys tremendous advantage as an export-manufacturing base and especially to the high cost developed countries of Europe and the US. The industry and moreover Linaks should leverage this advantage. The company is already working towards it as they have a clutch of regular and reliable customers in Europe and they are also in the process of developing new ones in Eastern Europe and Americas. Risks and Concerns: Apart from ongoing impact of COVID-19 pandemic and fall out of case against the Company by NCLT major risk the industry faces is of over dependence on one market segment and the industry in India, Linaks included has faced this prospect because many a times their fortunes have fluctuated with those of the telecommunication sector. Then there is always the overriding concern of fast technological obsolescence, which entails constant drain on resources at times impeding ones capability to service ones customers.

Overview: On the whole the industry has a lot of promise provided one is able to keep up with the demands of the market place.

Financial performance: The financial performance is directly related to the companys ability to remain competitive.

Resource & Liquidity: Resource position would remain comfortable if the company is able to trade profitably and liquidity is the direct function of the above.

The company has not been able to meet its financial goals because due to extraneous circumstances it went into losses and the rehabilitation package drawn under BIFR has also been buffeted by the uncertainty of the market place.

Outlook: The outlook is positive as market-wise we do not see any major impediment in re-establishing ourselves. Our initial feelers in the PCB market and also to our old customers has met with encouraging results. Internal Control System: Your Companys management continuously reviews the internal control system and procedures to ensure orderly and efficient conduct of business. Your Company adheres to its written corporate policies with respect to all transactions, financial reporting and budgeting to ensure that all assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorised use or disposition, and that transactions are authorised, recorded and reported correctly.

The Company regularly conducts internal audits either through external or internal resources to monitor the effectiveness of internal control in the organisation.

Audits are finalised and conducted based on internal risk assessment. Significant findings are brought to the notice of the Audit Committee of the Board and corrective measures recommended for implementation. Reports of the internal auditor are also regularly reviewed by the Management and corrective action initiated to strengthen the controls and enhance the effectiveness of the existing systems.

Human Resources: The Company gives full and fair consideration to all employees with regard to their particular aptitudes and abilities. Training, career development and promotion are, as far as practicable, considered for all employees according to their skills and abilities. The Company consistently seeks to recruit, develop and employ throughout the organisation suitably qualified, capable and experienced people, irrespective of race, religion or sex. All decisions relating to employment practices are objective, free from bias and based solely upon work criteria and individual merit.

Our development, performance and rewards system is linked to organisation performance. The Company strives to provide excellent staff welfare measures to promote employee satisfaction and thereby attract and retain efficient manpower. Training needs are regularly identified and imparted with the help of both internal trainers and external professional faculties of repute. We have built team driven organisation where all employees work together to create our future.

Cautionary Statement: The statement made in this Report describing the Companys projections, expectations and estimations may be a forward looking statement within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. These statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. Actual results may differ from those expressed or implied in this Report due to the influence of external and internal factors, which are beyond the control of the Company.

